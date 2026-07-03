ASUS Launches AI-Powered Vivobook 15 (2026), Refreshes TUF Gaming A15

ASUS has unveiled two new laptops in India ahead of upcoming e-commerce sales. The company has introduced the new Vivobook 15, which it says is India's first laptop powered by Intel's Core 5 Series 3 processor, alongside a refreshed TUF Gaming A15 aimed at mainstream gamers. The launches come as ASUS looks to capitalise on the upcoming online shopping season with a refreshed consumer and gaming portfolio.

ASUS Vivobook 15 Debuts With Intel Core 5 Series 3

The new Vivobook 15 is designed as an everyday laptop for students, professionals and home users looking for an AI-ready Windows PC. It is powered by Intel's Core 5 Series 3 processor, which includes an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 16 TOPS for AI-assisted workloads.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. ASUS has also included Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login, an HD webcam with a privacy shutter, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Weighing 1.7kg, the Vivobook 15 is positioned as a portable machine for work, learning and entertainment.

The laptop will be sold exclusively through Amazon and Flipkart in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, and Terra Cotta colour options. It is priced at ₹1,07,990.

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ASUS Refreshes TUF Gaming A15

Alongside the Vivobook 15, ASUS has also refreshed its TUF Gaming A15 as a Prime Day special. The gaming laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for fast-paced multiplayer games as well as content creation.

The refreshed TUF Gaming A15 will be available in Graphite Black and is priced at ₹1,24,990.