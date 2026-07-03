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  • boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Bluetooth Speaker With 80W Sound, 15-Hour Battery at ₹4,999

boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Bluetooth Speaker With 80W Sound, 15-Hour Battery at ₹4,999

boAt says this is the first product in a broader Stone lineup that will be expanded with additional models in the coming months.

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boAt has expanded its portable speaker lineup with Stone 900. | Image: boAt

boAt has expanded its portable audio portfolio in India with the launch of the Stone 900, a new high-power Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor entertainment, travel, and social gatherings. The speaker delivers 80W boAt Signature Sound, features dynamic RGB lighting, and offers up to 15 hours of battery life. It also marks the beginning of a new lineup under the company's Stone series, with more models expected in the coming months.

80W Output With RGB Lighting

The biggest highlight of the Stone 900 is its 80W audio output, delivered through dual drivers and dedicated tweeters. To enhance the party experience, boAt has equipped the speaker with dynamic RGB lighting that synchronises with the music, making it suitable for indoor parties as well as outdoor gatherings.

Built for Outdoor Use

The Stone 900 is designed to withstand outdoor conditions. Key features include:

  1. Up to 15 hours of battery life
  2. IPX5-rated splash and sweat resistance
  3. Portable design for travel and on-the-go use

Multiple Connectivity Options

Besides Bluetooth 5.3, the Stone 900 also supports AUX input and USB playback. This allows users to play music from smartphones, laptops, USB drives, and other compatible devices.

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Price and Availability

The boAt Stone 900 is available in Graphite Black and Jungle Terrain colour options. It carries a regular price of ₹5,999, but customers can purchase it at a special Amazon Prime Day price of ₹4,999. The speaker is available through the official boAt website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
Published On:
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