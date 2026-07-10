ASUS Launches More Affordable AI PCs With New Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15
Powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors with up to 17 TOPS AI performance, the new laptops target students and professionals looking for smarter everyday computing.
ASUS has expanded its AI PC portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504MA). The new laptops are powered by Intel's latest Core Series 3 processors with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS of AI performance, bringing on-device AI capabilities to mainstream users.
The laptops are designed for work, study and entertainment, combining AI features with a lightweight design, military-grade durability and long-term productivity tools.
AI Features Take Centre Stage
The biggest highlight of the new Vivobook lineup is the dedicated NPU, which enables AI-powered tasks while improving power efficiency. ASUS says the laptops are designed to deliver smoother performance during video calls, content creation, multitasking and everyday productivity.
The laptops are available with up to an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor, up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.
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Designed for Everyday Use
Both models feature Full HD IPS displays with an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology to reduce eye strain during extended use. For online meetings and virtual classes, ASUS has included an HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter. The laptops also feature a built-in fingerprint sensor for quicker and more secure sign-ins.
The Vivobook 14 weighs 1.4kg, while the Vivobook 15 weighs 1.7kg. Both meet US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards and feature a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easier collaboration.
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ASUS has also bundled lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 along with one year of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.
Price and Availability
The ASUS Vivobook 15 starts at ₹75,990 and is available through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and authorised retail partners.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 starts at ₹1,07,990 and will be available from July 26 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop and authorised retail partners.