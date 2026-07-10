Netflix Is Bringing Back Its 30-Day Free Trial, But Not Everyone Can Get It

Netflix appears to be reviving one of its most popular offers. The streaming giant has quietly begun rolling out a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, years after discontinuing the promotion in most markets. However, the offer is currently available only to a limited number of users and is being treated as a test rather than a full-fledged comeback.

Netflix's 30-Day Free Trial Is Back

According to reports, some users signing up for a new Netflix account are now seeing an option to enjoy the platform free for the first 30 days before their paid subscription begins. Netflix has not officially announced the return of the free trial, suggesting that the company is testing the feature with a small group of new customers.

Who Is Eligible?

The offer appears to be available only to select new subscribers. Existing users and those reactivating old accounts are unlikely to see the free trial. If eligible, users can access Netflix's complete content library for 30 days without paying. Once the trial period ends, the subscription will automatically convert into a paid plan unless it is cancelled beforehand.

How to Check If You Can Get It

If you're planning to subscribe to Netflix, visit the Netflix website or app, create a new account, and choose a subscription plan. If your account is eligible, Netflix will display the 30-day free trial before you complete the payment process.

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If the offer doesn't appear, your account or region is likely not part of the current rollout.

Why Is Netflix Testing Free Trials Again?

Netflix ended its free trial programme several years ago as it shifted focus towards exclusive content, password-sharing restrictions and subscription growth.

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Bringing it back, even as a limited test, suggests the company may be looking for new ways to attract first-time subscribers amid growing competition from streaming rivals.

Is It Available in India?

Netflix has not confirmed whether the trial is available in India or whether it plans to expand the offer globally.