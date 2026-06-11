ASUS Launches New ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming and ProArt Laptops in India

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled and opened pre-orders for its latest premium gaming and creator laptop lineup in India, led by the flagship ROG Zephyrus Duo with a dual-screen OLED design. The refreshed portfolio also includes the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16, TUF Gaming A14, and the creator-focused ProArt PZ14, all featuring the latest Intel, AMD or Qualcomm processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.

The company has also refreshed its Strix and Scar series, further expanding its gaming laptop portfolio in the country. Customers pre-ordering eligible models can avail benefits worth up to ₹27,299 for ₹999, including a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage protection. ASUS is also offering no-cost EMI options of up to 24 months.

ROG Zephyrus Duo Takes Centre Stage

The headline product in the lineup is the ROG Zephyrus Duo, which features dual 16-inch 3K OLED Nebula Touch displays and is aimed at gamers as well as professional creators who require additional screen real estate for multitasking.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics, with ASUS claiming up to 1,824 TOPS of AI performance. It also features a 320-degree hinge with multiple operating modes, liquid metal cooling, a tri-fan thermal system and Dolby Atmos speakers. The flagship variant is priced from ₹5,49,990, while the top-end RTX 5090 model carries a price tag of ₹6,99,990.

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Updated Zephyrus G14, G16 and TUF Gaming A14

The refreshed ROG Zephyrus G14 continues to target users looking for a balance between portability and performance with a lightweight 1.5kg chassis, 3K OLED display and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. Pricing starts at ₹2,59,990, with higher-end configurations going up to ₹3,69,990.

The larger Zephyrus G16, meanwhile, combines a slim design with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and up to RTX 5070 Ti graphics, alongside a 2.5K ROG Nebula HDR display and 90Wh battery. It starts at ₹4,19,990 and goes up to ₹5,09,990 depending on the configuration.

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ASUS has also introduced the TUF Gaming A14, featuring AMD's Gorgon Point AI 9 465 processor and RTX 5060 graphics in a 1.46kg chassis with military-grade durability certification. The laptop is priced at ₹1,99,990.

ProArt PZ14 Targets AI-Powered Creative Workflows

For creators, ASUS has launched the ProArt PZ14, a 14-inch 2-in-1 device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with up to 80 TOPS of AI performance.

The laptop features a 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display with Pantone validation and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, support for the ASUS Pen, detachable keyboard, and a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours. The ProArt PZ14 is priced at ₹2,69,990.