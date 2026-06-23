boAt Launches Airdopes ProClip Open-Ear Earbuds in India at ₹1,599

boAt has launched the Airdopes ProClip in India, marking its entry into the rapidly growing open-ear audio segment. The company says the new earbuds have been designed specifically for Indian users, combining the comfort and situational awareness of open-ear audio with features aimed at addressing concerns around sound leakage and privacy.

The launch comes as open-ear earbuds continue to gain popularity globally. Unlike traditional in-ear earbuds, open-ear designs sit outside the ear canal, allowing users to listen to music and take calls while remaining aware of their surroundings. However, adoption in India has remained relatively limited due to higher prices and concerns around audio leakage in public spaces. boAt says the Airdopes ProClip aims to bridge that gap with a more affordable offering tailored to local usage habits.

Designed for Indian Listening Habits

According to boAt, the Airdopes ProClip has been developed keeping in mind how Indian consumers use audio devices across workplaces, public transport, fitness activities, and daily commutes. The company notes that users often require a balance between environmental awareness and listening privacy, something existing open-ear products have struggled to deliver.

One of the headline features is Sonic Seal technology, which is designed to minimise audio leakage while maintaining the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The earbuds also feature Ambient Sound Awareness, allowing users to remain aware of traffic, conversations, and other environmental sounds while listening to audio.

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Focus on Comfort and Everyday Use

The Airdopes ProClip uses what boAt calls a Cloud Fit design with a lightweight construction intended for extended wear. The earbuds feature a secure loop structure designed to keep them in place during movement, workouts, and commuting. The company says the design prioritises all-day comfort without compromising stability.

Other features include an open-ear design for prolonged use, minimal audio leakage, and support for active lifestyles. The earbuds are positioned as a solution for users who frequently move between work, travel, and fitness activities throughout the day.

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