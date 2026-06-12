OpenAI Wants Economists to Study AI's Real Impact on Jobs and Businesses

OpenAI has announced the launch of the Economic Research Exchange, a new initiative aimed at supporting independent research into how artificial intelligence is reshaping workers, businesses, and the broader economy.

The programme is designed to fund and encourage rigorous external research on AI's real-world economic impact, bringing together researchers and policymakers to better understand how rapidly evolving AI technologies are changing labour markets and productivity.

The move comes as governments and businesses around the world grapple with questions around automation, workforce transformation and the long-term economic implications of generative AI.

Focus on Independent Research

According to OpenAI's weekly update, the Economic Research Exchange will support research into how AI affects firms, employees and wider economic activity, with an emphasis on evidence-based analysis rather than theoretical debate. The initiative is intended for researchers and the policy community.

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While concerns around AI replacing jobs continue to dominate public discussions, economists have also highlighted its potential to improve productivity, create new categories of work, and reshape existing industries rather than simply eliminate them.

By encouraging external research, OpenAI appears to be positioning itself as a participant in broader conversations around AI governance and economic policy.

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AI Debate Moves Beyond Technology

The announcement reflects a wider shift in the AI industry, where discussions are increasingly moving beyond model performance and product launches towards long-term economic and societal consequences.

Questions around employment, wage growth, productivity gains and workforce adaptation are expected to become central themes as AI adoption accelerates across sectors ranging from software development and customer service to healthcare and manufacturing.