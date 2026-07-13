Did Spider-Man Tom Holland Reveal Apple's Foldable iPhone? Here's the Truth About iPhone Ultra

A video circulating across social media has led many Apple fans to believe that actor Tom Holland may have inadvertently revealed Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra.

The clip, which shows Holland seemingly holding a book-style foldable device, has fuelled speculation that Apple could finally be ready to enter the foldable smartphone market. But is there any truth to the claims?

The short answer is no.

Why People Think Tom Holland Revealed the iPhone Ultra

The viral video shows Tom Holland using what appears to be a foldable smartphone. Because Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, many users on X, Instagram and TikTok quickly concluded that the actor was carrying the unreleased device.

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However, there is no evidence linking the phone in the video to Apple. The company has made no announcement, and neither Holland nor Apple has commented on the speculation.

Image: X

The device shown could simply be AI morphed. A closer look at the alleged iPhone Ultra in Holland's hand reveals asymmetry, which doesn't align with Apple's design language for its devices. Even though the camera island of the purported device looks identical to the one shown in leaked photos of the iPhone Ultra, the final product has yet to be revealed. Apple does not appoint actors for endorsements, especially before the release of its products, to maintain secrecy.

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Apple's Foldable iPhone Is Still a Rumour

While Apple has not officially acknowledged work on a foldable iPhone, multiple reports from reliable supply-chain analysts suggest the company is preparing to launch its first foldable handset, possibly under the "iPhone Ultra" branding.

The device is expected to adopt a book-style folding design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, featuring a smaller external display and a larger tablet-like screen inside. Reports also suggest Apple has prioritised minimising the display crease, improving hinge durability and delivering battery life comparable to its flagship iPhones.

A September Launch Looks Increasingly Likely

Recent supply-chain reports indicate Apple's foldable remains on track for a September unveiling alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, although initial availability could be extremely limited because of production constraints. Analysts expect demand to significantly outstrip supply during the first few months after launch. Previous leaks have also pointed to a premium price tag that could exceed $2,000, positioning the foldable as Apple's most expensive iPhone ever.

Verdict: Don't Believe the Viral Claims

The Tom Holland video has undoubtedly reignited excitement around Apple's first foldable iPhone, but the photo clearly suggests the use of AI to gather eyeballs. Until Apple officially unveils its next-generation iPhones, any claim that the iPhone Ultra has been spotted in the wild should be treated with caution.