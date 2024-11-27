India Shipped 4.49 Million PC Units in Q3 2024: IDC Report

The PC market in India witnessed it second highest shipment in the third quarter of 2024. Companies shipped a total of 4.49 million units of PCs in the third quarter of 2024 marking a year-on-year increase of 0.1 percent, a report by the International Data Corporation states. For reference, PC companies in India had shipped 4.48 million units of PCs in the third quarter of 2023.

The report says that while the shipment in the desktop category declined by 8.1 percent year-on-year (YoY), the sales in the notebook and workstation categories witnessed a growth of 2.8 percent YoY and 2.4 percent YoY. Demand for premium notebooks in this quarter owing to the online festive sales. The sales in the notebook premium notebook category increased by 7.6 percent year-on-year.

The report also noted that while the sales in the consumer PC segment declined by 2.9 percent YoY in Q3 2024, the sales in the commercial segment grew by 4.4 percent YoY. Q3 2024 also witnessed a growth of 9.6 percent in the enterprise segment.

"Brands capitalized on e-tail sales by offering steep discounts, cashbacks, and bundled accessories. Many of them also matched similar pricing in their brand stores and offline channels like Larger Format Retail stores (LFRs), leading to the second biggest consumer quarter in history," Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia, said while making the announcement.

As far as market leaders are concerned, HP maintained its lead in the Indian market even in the third quarter of the year. It shipped 1.05 million notebooks in Q3 2024, which IDC described as its third biggest quarter ever. Despite this growth, the company's overall market share in the Indian PC market declined by 0.4 percent YoY.

Lenovo maintained its second spot in the top five companies in the Indian PC market with a share of 17.3 percent, marking an increase of 0.3 percent year-on-year. "Also, improved focus on branded gaming notebooks and push on e-tail channels during festive sales facilitated a strong consumer quarter with a share of 15% and 3% YoY growth," IDC wrote in its report.