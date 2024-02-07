English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Tencent plans to develop Elden Ring’s mobile version

Despite Elden Ring being conceived as a premium game with a fixed price, Tencent envisions transforming it into a free-to-play model with in-app purchases.

Business Desk
Elden Ring
Elden Ring | Image:Bandai NAMCO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Elden Ring mobile: Tencent Holdings, the Chinese tech giant, is reportedly working on developing a mobile version of the popular action role-playing game Elden Ring, according to sources familiar with the matter. This move comes as Tencent aims to inject fresh momentum into its gaming portfolio.

Having acquired the licensing rights for Elden Ring from FromSoftware in 2022, Tencent assembled a team of several dozen individuals to commence work on a prototype. Progress, however, has been described as sluggish by insiders.

Advertisement

Initially, Tencent had yet to publicly disclose its intentions to adopt Elden Ring for mobile platforms. The game, a collaborative effort between Game of Thrones author George R R Martin and renowned game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki, is renowned for its immersive fantasy world and intense battles against mythical creatures.

Despite Elden Ring being conceived as a premium game with a fixed price, Tencent envisions transforming it into a free-to-play model with in-app purchases, mirroring the success of titles like "Genshin Impact" from Chinese competitor miHoYo. However, this approach conflicts with the game's original design philosophy.

Advertisement

Both Tencent and FromSoftware declined to comment on the matter, while sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to confidentiality agreements, provided insights into the challenges faced.

Tencent's past endeavours to adapt console games for mobile platforms have encountered hurdles, with a recent project based on the "Nier" franchise being discontinued in December due to concerns regarding monetisation.

Advertisement

The company's caution in pursuing ventures based on external franchises has heightened amid a stagnant gaming market and the potential for substantial royalty fees to impact profitability. Moreover, the unpredictability of Beijing's game approval process adds further uncertainty, potentially leading to significant delays in game releases.

Nevertheless, Tencent is under pressure to identify a new blockbuster title, with its chairman acknowledging threats to the gaming business. While established hits like "PUBG Mobile" continue to generate robust revenue, recent releases have failed to meet expectations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement