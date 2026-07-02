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Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 India Prices Announced, Forerunner 170 Music Launched

With the new Forerunner lineup, Garmin is broadening its appeal in India's growing running community.

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Garmin announced two new smartwatches in India in May. | Image: Garmin

Garmin has announced the prices for the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170, alongside launching a new variant, Forerunner 170 Music. The new wearables, unveiled in May, are designed for everyone from first-time runners to experienced athletes, offering AMOLED displays, Garmin Coach, advanced training insights, recovery tools, and comprehensive health tracking.

Built for Every Type of Runner

Garmin says the new Forerunner lineup is aimed at supporting runners at every stage of their fitness journey. Across all three models, users get features such as:

  1. Garmin Coach adaptive training plans
  2. Daily suggested workouts
  3. Training Readiness
  4. Training Status
  5. HRV Status
  6. Recovery Time
  7. Built-in GPS
  8. Morning Report
  9. Smart notifications
  10. More than 80 built-in sports apps

The watches also integrate with the Garmin Connect ecosystem, allowing users to track workouts, monitor health metrics, and analyse performance over time.

Garmin Forerunner 70

Positioned as the entry-level model, the Forerunner 70 is targeted at new runners and fitness enthusiasts. Key features include:

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  1. 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display
  2. Up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode
  3. Wrist-based heart rate monitoring
  4. Garmin Coach training plans
  5. Daily suggested workouts
  6. Training Readiness and Training Status
  7. Running Power and Running Dynamics
  8. Body Battery energy monitoring
  9. Stress tracking, sleep insights, and Morning Report
  10. Support for over 80 activity profiles including running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and strength training.

Garmin Forerunner 170 and 170 Music

The Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music are aimed at runners looking for deeper performance insights. Both smartwatches feature:

  1. 1.2-inch AMOLED display
  2. 43mm lightweight case
  3. Up to 10 days of battery life
  4. Running Dynamics
  5. Running Power
  6. Acute Load
  7. Training Readiness
  8. HRV Status
  9. Recovery Time
  10. All-day heart rate monitoring
  11. Sleep Coach
  12. Body Battery
  13. Morning and Evening Reports
  14. Women's health tracking
  15. More than 80 sports modes.

The Forerunner 170 Music adds offline music playback, allowing users to download playlists from supported streaming services directly to the watch for phone-free listening during workouts and races.

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Price and Availability

The Garmin Forerunner 70 is priced at ₹32,990 and will go on sale from July 3 via Garmin India's website, Flipkart, Garmin Brand Stores, Reliance Digital, Helios, Just In Time, Malabar Watches, and other authorised retailers.

The Forerunner 170 is priced at ₹39,490, while the Forerunner 170 Music costs ₹45,990. Both models will be available from July 4 through Garmin India's website, Amazon, and authorised retail partners across the country.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
Published On:
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