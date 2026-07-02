Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 India Prices Announced, Forerunner 170 Music Launched

Garmin has announced the prices for the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170, alongside launching a new variant, Forerunner 170 Music. The new wearables, unveiled in May, are designed for everyone from first-time runners to experienced athletes, offering AMOLED displays, Garmin Coach, advanced training insights, recovery tools, and comprehensive health tracking.

Built for Every Type of Runner

Garmin says the new Forerunner lineup is aimed at supporting runners at every stage of their fitness journey. Across all three models, users get features such as:

Garmin Coach adaptive training plans Daily suggested workouts Training Readiness Training Status HRV Status Recovery Time Built-in GPS Morning Report Smart notifications More than 80 built-in sports apps

The watches also integrate with the Garmin Connect ecosystem, allowing users to track workouts, monitor health metrics, and analyse performance over time.

Garmin Forerunner 70

Positioned as the entry-level model, the Forerunner 70 is targeted at new runners and fitness enthusiasts. Key features include:

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1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display Up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode Wrist-based heart rate monitoring Garmin Coach training plans Daily suggested workouts Training Readiness and Training Status Running Power and Running Dynamics Body Battery energy monitoring Stress tracking, sleep insights, and Morning Report Support for over 80 activity profiles including running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and strength training.

Garmin Forerunner 170 and 170 Music

The Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music are aimed at runners looking for deeper performance insights. Both smartwatches feature:

1.2-inch AMOLED display 43mm lightweight case Up to 10 days of battery life Running Dynamics Running Power Acute Load Training Readiness HRV Status Recovery Time All-day heart rate monitoring Sleep Coach Body Battery Morning and Evening Reports Women's health tracking More than 80 sports modes.

The Forerunner 170 Music adds offline music playback, allowing users to download playlists from supported streaming services directly to the watch for phone-free listening during workouts and races.

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Price and Availability

The Garmin Forerunner 70 is priced at ₹32,990 and will go on sale from July 3 via Garmin India's website, Flipkart, Garmin Brand Stores, Reliance Digital, Helios, Just In Time, Malabar Watches, and other authorised retailers.