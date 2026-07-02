LG Launches AI-Powered Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab Speakers Co-Created With will.i.am in India

LG has expanded its premium audio portfolio in India with the launch of the Xboom by will.i.am lineup, introducing two new Bluetooth speakers, Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab. Co-created with multi-platinum artist and tech entrepreneur will.i.am, the new speakers combine AI-powered audio tuning, adaptive sound optimisation, and rugged designs aimed at users who want portable speakers that can automatically adapt to different listening environments.

LG Teams Up With will.i.am

The new Xboom range marks the first products from LG's global partnership with will.i.am, who has been involved in tuning the sound profile, product design, and overall user experience.

According to LG, the speakers are designed to deliver a balanced sound signature with warmer tones while appealing to consumers who view audio products as both technology and lifestyle accessories.

AI Sound Automatically Adjusts Music

The biggest highlight of the new Xboom lineup is its suite of AI-powered audio features. The speakers include:

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AI Sound, which analyses the music being played in real time and automatically adjusts the audio profile based on whether the content is vocal-focused, bass-heavy, or melody-driven. AI Calibration, which detects the surrounding environment and optimises the sound output for indoor rooms, outdoor spaces, or noisy surroundings. AI Lighting, which synchronises the built-in LED lighting with the rhythm of the music for a more immersive listening experience.

Supports Auracast for Multi-Speaker Audio

Both speakers support LE Audio Auracast, allowing multiple compatible Xboom speakers to play synchronised audio simultaneously.

LG says users can also create multi-speaker setups even if their smartphone does not support Auracast, with one Xboom speaker acting as the master unit. The speakers are further equipped with Peerless-built tweeters and full-range drivers, developed in partnership with the Danish audio manufacturer.

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Xboom Bounce: Built for Bigger Sound

Leading the lineup is the Xboom Bounce, priced at ₹12,999. The speaker features:

Dual dome tweeters and a track-type woofer. Up-bouncing passive radiators that move in sync with the music. IP67 water and dust resistance. MIL-STD 810G durability. Up to 30 hours of battery life. Carry strap for easier portability.

Xboom Grab: Compact and Travel-Friendly

For users looking for a smaller portable speaker, LG has introduced the Xboom Grab, which costs ₹9,999. Key features include:

Compact cylindrical design. Dual passive radiators for enhanced bass. Multiple placement options, including cup holders and bicycle bottle cages. IP67 rating. MIL-STD 810G certification. Up to 20 hours of battery life. Integrated straps for carrying or attaching the speaker to bags and handles.

Focus on Smart Audio Experiences