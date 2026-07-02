Stuffcool Launches Lumo 4-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Station With Ambient Lamp for Apple Users

Stuffcool has expanded its premium charging accessories lineup with the launch of Lumo, a 4-in-1 wireless charging station that combines a Qi2-certified magnetic charger, Apple Watch charger, AirPods charger, and an RGB ambient lamp into a single device.

Designed primarily for Apple's ecosystem, Lumo aims to reduce cable clutter while doubling as a bedside or desk accessory. By combining a Qi2 wireless charger, dedicated Apple Watch and AirPods charging pads, and an RGB ambient lamp into a single accessory, the company is positioning it as an all-in-one solution for desks and bedside tables.

Charges iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Together

The biggest highlight of Lumo is its ability to charge three Apple devices simultaneously. The charging station includes 15W Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging for compatible iPhones, a dedicated wireless charging pad for the Apple Watch, and a separate charging area for AirPods.

According to Stuffcool, the Qi2 magnetic charging pad securely aligns compatible iPhones while supporting features such as StandBy mode, FaceTime, and notifications during charging.

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Built-In RGB Ambient Lamp

Beyond charging, Lumo also functions as an ambient desk lamp. It features multiple RGB lighting modes, with a touch-sensitive control that allows users to switch between lighting effects and adjust brightness with a tap. Stuffcool says the lighting can be used while working, relaxing, or as a bedside lamp.

Adjustable Viewing Angles

The magnetic charging stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations, allowing users to comfortably watch videos, join video calls, follow recipes, or use Apple's StandBy mode while the phone charges.

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