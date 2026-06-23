Google Is Getting Into Film Production With AI as DeepMind Partners Oscar-Winning Studio A24

Google is taking a bigger step into the entertainment industry, with its AI division DeepMind announcing a partnership with independent film studio A24 to explore how artificial intelligence can be used in filmmaking.

The collaboration will see the two companies work on multiple research and development projects aimed at helping filmmakers and creative professionals develop new production techniques and creative workflows using AI.

While Google says the initiative is focused on empowering creators rather than replacing them, the partnership signals the company's growing ambitions in the film and content creation space as generative AI rapidly reshapes the entertainment industry.

Google Wants AI to Become a Creative Tool

According to the companies, the partnership will focus on developing AI-powered tools and workflows with direct input from filmmakers and artists. The goal is to ensure future creative technologies are designed by people who actually use them rather than being developed solely by engineers.

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A source familiar with the arrangement told Reuters that filmmakers will retain full creative control over their projects. The partnership is also not an intellectual property licensing agreement or a data-training deal, addressing one of the biggest concerns raised by creators about AI companies.

Instead, A24 will actively participate in developing new creative workflows while gaining access to DeepMind's research capabilities, computing infrastructure, and global reach.

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Why A24 Matters

The choice of A24 is significant. The independent studio has become one of Hollywood's most influential production companies, building a reputation for critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Its recent projects include Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, Timothée Chalamet-starrer Marty Supreme, and horror film Backrooms.

Unlike traditional Hollywood studios, A24 has often embraced experimentation and unconventional storytelling, making it a natural partner for a company looking to test new creative technologies.

Google's Investment Suggests Bigger Ambitions

The partnership announcement comes alongside a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming that Google has invested $75 million in A24.

DeepMind did not comment on the reported investment value, but the funding suggests Google's interest extends beyond simply supplying AI tools.

Taken together, the investment and collaboration indicate that Google is positioning itself closer to the content creation process itself rather than remaining solely a technology provider.

AI's Growing Role in Hollywood

The agreement arrives as the entertainment industry continues to debate how AI should be used in filmmaking.

Studios are increasingly experimenting with AI-generated visual effects, script analysis, editing tools, voice synthesis, and production workflows. At the same time, actors, writers, and filmmakers have raised concerns about intellectual property, creative ownership, and job displacement.

Google appears keen to frame this partnership differently.

Rather than automating filmmaking, the company says it wants to develop tools that assist artists and help unlock new forms of creativity. Whether Hollywood ultimately embraces that vision remains to be seen.

More Than Just Search and Ads

For years, Google's presence in entertainment was largely limited to platforms such as YouTube. The DeepMind-A24 partnership suggests the company is now exploring a more direct role in how films are conceived, developed, and produced.

The move also puts Google in closer competition with rivals such as OpenAI, Meta, and Amazon, all of which are investing heavily in AI tools designed for creators.