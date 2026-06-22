iPhone 18 Pro Could Get Its Biggest Telephoto Camera Upgrade Yet

Apple may finally be preparing a major upgrade for one of the most-used cameras on the iPhone.

According to a new leak on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to receive a significant improvement to its telephoto camera system. The Weibo post says the “main photo upgrade” coming to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is genuine and that Apple has increased the size of the camera hardware by around 2mm.

While the leak does not reveal detailed specifications, the reported increase in the size of the rear camera assembly suggests Apple could be making room for a larger telephoto sensor or a more advanced zoom system.

Why the Telephoto Camera Matters

For years, Apple has focused much of its camera marketing on the main and ultra-wide cameras. However, telephoto lenses have become increasingly important as users rely on them for portraits, concerts, sporting events, wildlife photography, and long-distance shots.

Advertisement

The iPhone 17 Pro introduced a 48MP telephoto camera, a significant jump from previous generations. That sensor enabled Apple to deliver higher-quality zoom images while using sensor cropping techniques to extend reach without sacrificing image quality.

The new leak suggests Apple may be preparing an even bigger step forward with the iPhone 18 Pro.

Advertisement

A Larger Camera Module Usually Means Better Hardware

Historically, larger camera bumps on smartphones are often linked to larger sensors, brighter lenses, or more sophisticated optical systems.

Industry observers believe the extra 2mm of internal space could allow Apple to use a larger telephoto sensor, a wider aperture lens, or an improved tetraprism zoom mechanism. Such changes could improve low-light performance, image detail, and zoom quality, areas where Android rivals have been aggressively innovating in recent years.

Manufacturers such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Samsung have increasingly pushed long-range zoom photography as a flagship feature, putting pressure on Apple to respond.

Apple May Be Playing Catch-Up

Although the iPhone remains one of the most popular camera phones globally, competitors have made substantial advances in zoom technology. Several Android flagships now offer larger telephoto sensors, longer optical zoom ranges, and more advanced periscope camera systems. Some devices have even crossed the 10x optical zoom mark while maintaining respectable image quality.

A meaningful telephoto upgrade would help Apple remain competitive in a segment where users increasingly expect flagship smartphones to double as capable travel and photography tools.

Still Early Days

As always, the leak should be treated cautiously. Apple is believed to be more than a year away from launching the iPhone 18 Pro series, and hardware specifications can change during development.

However, the report aligns with broader expectations that Apple is preparing a major camera-focused refresh for future Pro models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously suggested that upcoming iPhones could see some of the biggest camera improvements in years.