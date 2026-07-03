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  • Government Says Investigating Tata Data Leak That Exposed Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Secrets

Government Says Investigating Tata Data Leak That Exposed Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Secrets

Tata has hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit after the ⁠leak also ​saw Tesla, Qualcomm and TSMC ​documents posted on the dark web, Reuters has reported.

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Tata Electronics was hit by a cyber-attack, leaking trade secrets of Apple and Tesla. | Image: Reuters

The Indian government is investigating a data breach at Tata Electronics ​that exposed documents linked to Apple's unreleased iPhone ‌18 Pro, the country's IT secretary said on Thursday in the government's first public comments on the incident.

Sensitive lists of components ​and suppliers as well as photos of iPhone ​18 Pro models are among files that were ⁠posted on the dark web by a ransomware ​group that stole data from Tata Electronics, Apple's Indian supplier, ​Reuters reported.

"We are investigating," S. Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told reporters. Krishnan said the incident had been ​reported to India's Computer Emergency Response Team, the ​main agency responsible for computer security issues.

The breach threatens the carefully negotiated, ‌highly ⁠sensitive business of building the iPhone, which Apple assembles using a collection of suppliers worldwide.

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Apple is expected to release its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in ​September. The leak ​contains at ⁠least six files that expose which companies are producing specific components for the iPhone ​18 Pro models, information that Apple does ​not ⁠disclose in its public database of suppliers.

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Tata has hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit after the ⁠leak also ​saw Tesla, Qualcomm and TSMC ​documents posted on the dark web, Reuters has reported.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
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