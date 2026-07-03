Meta Meets MeitY Officials Over WhatsApp Usernames as Indian Government Seeks Answers Before Feature Rollout

Meta representatives met officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday after the Centre issued a notice over WhatsApp's proposed usernames feature, which has raised concerns around impersonation, phishing and online fraud. The meeting comes days after the government directed Meta to pause the feature's rollout in India and explain how it plans to prevent misuse.

According to government sources, MeitY officials apprised Meta of the Centre's concerns during the meeting. The company has been given three days to submit a detailed response, which will help determine whether and how the feature can be rolled out in India.

Govt Wants Rollout Put on Hold

Earlier this week, the Centre sent an official notice to Meta asking it not to launch WhatsApp usernames in India until consultations are complete. The government believes the feature could make it easier for cybercriminals to impersonate individuals, businesses and government agencies by hiding their phone numbers behind usernames.

According to sources, authorities are also examining the legal implications of the feature and the options available if additional safeguards are required before launch.

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Why WhatsApp Usernames Are Under Scrutiny

WhatsApp's upcoming feature allows users to create a unique username beginning with the "@" symbol, enabling others to message or call them without knowing their phone number.

Meta says usernames are optional and different from display names. While display names can be duplicated, usernames are unique to each account. The company has also said that certain usernames belonging to businesses, governments and public figures will be reserved to prevent direct impersonation.

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However, experts and internet users have warned that bad actors could still create usernames that closely resemble those of well-known individuals or organisations, potentially increasing phishing attempts and identity fraud.

Meta Yet to Submit Final Response

The meeting with MeitY marks the first formal engagement between Meta and the government since the notice was issued. According to sources, the company will submit its final explanation within the three-day deadline. Officials are expected to review Meta's safeguards before deciding whether the feature can be introduced in India.

Wider Crackdown on Username-Based Messaging

WhatsApp is not the only platform facing scrutiny. The Centre has also issued notices to Telegram and Signal, seeking details about the safeguards around their existing username-based messaging systems. The move signals a broader regulatory push to ensure that features allowing users to communicate without revealing their phone numbers do not become tools for impersonation or cybercrime.