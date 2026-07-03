Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone 17 At ₹12,000 Off, 55-Inch Samsung TV Under ₹38,000, Other Top Tech Deals Revealed

Flipkart has announced the third edition of its GOAT Sale, which will begin on July 4, with 24-hour early access from July 3 for Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members. The e-commerce platform says the sale will feature discounts across smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, fashion, furniture and other categories, alongside bank offers and EMI options.

The announcement comes as Amazon gears up for its annual Prime Day sale, setting the stage for another round of discounts across India's e-commerce platforms.

Flipkart GOAT Sale Dates

The Flipkart GOAT Sale will officially go live on July 4, while Plus and Black members will be able to access deals a day earlier on July 3. Along with product discounts, buyers can avail offers from ICICI Bank, HSBC Bank and Bank of Baroda, as well as benefits on Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI co-branded credit cards.

Smartphones, Laptops and TVs Among Top Deals

Flipkart has also revealed some of the headline deals that will be available during the sale. The iPhone 17 will be available for ₹70,999, down from ₹82,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 will retail for ₹56,999, down from ₹74,999. Laptop buyers can pick up the HP 15 Core 5 for ₹63,990, compared to its listed price of ₹1,32,489. The platform is also offering the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED TV at ₹37,999, while Puma footwear will see discounts of at least 65%. Flipkart notes that these prices are indicative and may change during the sale.

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