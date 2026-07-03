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  • New Aadhaar App Lets You Update Your Email Address for Free; Here's How It Works

New Aadhaar App Lets You Update Your Email Address for Free; Here's How It Works

For users who have never linked an email address or whose registered email is no longer active, the new app offers a simpler way to keep their Aadhaar profile current without incurring any charges.

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Updating your email address for your Aadhaar has become easier. | Image: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a new Aadhaar app that makes it easier for users to update their email address linked to Aadhaar without paying any fee. The feature is part of the government's push to modernise Aadhaar services as it transitions users from the older mAadhaar app to the new Aadhaar application. The free email update is one of the key additions to the new app, which also introduces a revamped interface and enhanced security features.

Email Address Can Now Be Updated Free of Cost

With the new Aadhaar app, users can add or update the email address linked to their Aadhaar without visiting an enrolment centre or paying an update fee. The move is expected to make it easier for Aadhaar holders to keep their contact details up to date, ensuring they continue receiving OTPs, notifications, and other UIDAI communications.

How to Update Your Aadhaar Email

According to UIDAI, the process is straightforward:

  1. Download or open the new Aadhaar app.
  2. Log in using your Aadhaar details.
  3. Navigate to the profile or update section.
  4. Select the option to update your email address.
  5. Enter the new email ID and complete OTP verification.
  6. Submit the request.

Once verified, the updated email address will be linked to your Aadhaar record.

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Part of the Shift to the New Aadhaar App

The rollout comes as mAadhaar has been retired, with UIDAI asking users to migrate to the new Aadhaar app from July 1, 2026. Besides a refreshed design, the new app brings stronger security measures and additional digital identity features aimed at reducing dependence on physical Aadhaar cards.

Why Updating Your Email Matters

Although a mobile number remains the primary contact for Aadhaar authentication, linking an active email address provides an additional recovery option and allows users to receive important updates related to their Aadhaar account.

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Published By:
 Shubham Verma
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