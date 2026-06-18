Grand Theft Auto VI Gets a Pre-Order Date More Than Two Years After Its Reveal

Rockstar Games has finally revealed when gamers will be able to secure their copy of Grand Theft Auto VI, ending more than two years of speculation since the highly anticipated title was first announced.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25, marking another major milestone in the run-up to what is widely expected to be one of the biggest game launches in entertainment history.

The announcement comes more than two years after Rockstar unveiled GTA VI in December 2023. Since then, the company has released trailers, screenshots, and gameplay details, but has largely remained silent on pre-order timelines, leaving fans eagerly awaiting fresh updates.

One of the Most Anticipated Games Ever

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, a modern-day reimagining of Florida, Grand Theft Auto VI will introduce players to protagonists Jason and Lucia in what Rockstar describes as its most ambitious open-world experience to date.

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The game is expected to feature a significantly larger map than its predecessor, enhanced AI systems, improved physics, and next-generation graphics designed for modern gaming hardware.

Expectations surrounding the title are enormous. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide since launching in 2013, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

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Why the Pre-Order Date Matters

The confirmation of a pre-order date suggests Rockstar is moving closer to the final stages of its launch preparations. Pre-orders typically allow players to reserve physical and digital editions of the game, while also unlocking bonuses such as exclusive in-game content, collector's editions, and early access incentives, depending on the publisher's plans.

Industry analysts expect GTA VI to generate record-breaking pre-order numbers given the franchise's popularity and the lengthy wait since the previous instalment.

Rockstar Begins the Final Countdown