Haier F11 Washer Dryer Review: The AI Is Good, But the Dryer Is Better

Doing laundry is one of those chores you don't think much about until something goes wrong. Clothes come out smelling damp. Stains refuse to disappear. You forget the laundry inside the drum overnight and wake up to a musty smell. Then there's drying. During monsoons or winter, waiting an entire day for clothes to dry feels unnecessarily frustrating.

The Haier F11 isn't just trying to wash clothes better. It is trying to rethink the entire laundry routine.

At an MRP of ₹96,700 but currently selling for around ₹64,000 on the company's website, the F11 is among the more expensive washer-dryers you can buy in India. It promises AI-powered washing, automatic detergent dosing, Wi-Fi connectivity, steam drying, and enough intelligence to decide almost everything on its own.

After using it for several weeks, I realised this isn't the kind of appliance you buy because you enjoy technology. You buy it because you eventually want to stop thinking about laundry altogether.

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What's Good

Installation is painless, and thankfully someone else does the heavy lifting

The F11 arrives in a box that immediately reminds you this isn't another gadget review. Unboxing it is technically possible alone, but I wouldn't recommend it. The machine is heavy enough that moving it safely requires another person.

Thankfully, Haier sends an installation engineer after delivery, and I strongly recommend letting them handle everything. All you really need is a suitable spot with a working water inlet, drainage outlet, and power socket.

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Despite its generous 12kg capacity, the washing machine itself isn't intimidatingly large. It fit comfortably inside my balcony without making the space feel cramped. Mid-sized utility areas and bathrooms should accommodate it comfortably as well.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

If you've never owned a front-load washing machine before, pay attention during the installation demo. It'll save you from pressing random buttons later and wondering why your clothes are still spinning an hour later.

The touchscreen actually makes laundry enjoyable

This may sound strange. I've never described a washing machine as beautiful before. The F11's AI Colour Touch Panel genuinely changes that.

Instead of a traditional rotary dial surrounded by cryptic symbols, Haier gives you a large full-width colour touchscreen with clear icons and dedicated programs for fabrics like jeans, cotton, sarees, baby clothes, and more. It feels surprisingly modern and is easily one of the biggest visual departures from conventional washing machines.

The soft-touch controls were slightly confusing during my first couple of washes. I spent more time figuring out what each icon did than actually starting the wash.

Fortunately, that learning curve disappears quickly. Within a few days, operating the machine became second nature.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

AI One Touch genuinely removes the guesswork

The feature I ended up using most wasn't Wi-Fi. It was AI One Touch.

Pressing a single button allows the machine to detect the load and automatically determine wash settings, detergent usage, water level, temperature, and drying behaviour. As someone who has never claimed expertise in fabric science, I appreciated not having to think about whether a shirt deserved Cotton, Mixed Fabric, or some mysteriously named "Daily Care" programme.

The results consistently impressed me. Tea stains, cooking oil marks, and everyday dirt disappeared far better than I expected. Even more surprising was that clothes retained the fragrance of my detergent and fabric softener instead of smelling aggressively washed.

That balance is surprisingly difficult to achieve.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The drying feature changes your routine

The biggest reason to buy the washer-dryer version is obvious. You don't need the sun anymore.

Well... mostly.

A complete wash cycle generally takes between one and two hours depending on the load. Adding drying extends the total runtime to roughly four hours, but at the end of it, the clothes come out remarkably wearable.

I was particularly impressed by jeans and T-shirts. Many of them barely needed ironing afterwards because the steam-based drying process left significantly fewer wrinkles than traditional spin drying.

The machine lets you either trust AI to determine drying temperatures or customise them manually.

Initially, four hours sounded excessive. Then I realised something important. The machine isn't drawing maximum power continuously throughout the entire cycle. My electricity consumption never increased as dramatically as I'd feared, which made living with the drying function far easier than expected.

Smart dosing actually saves effort

The detergent drawer has three compartments. The first two work with the machine's automatic detergent and softener calculations, while the third compartment allows manual detergent addition whenever needed.

I liked that Haier didn't force automation everywhere.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

If you prefer powder detergent or simply want complete control over a particular wash, you still have that flexibility. The machine supports both liquid and powder detergent depending on how you choose to operate it.

It is astonishingly quiet

The Direct Motion Motor deserves a lot of credit. The machine is so quiet during normal washing that I occasionally forgot laundry was running.

Only during high-speed spinning did I become aware of it. Even then, the sound never became intrusive.

The AI Dynamic Balance Technology also deserves mention. It constantly tries to redistribute clothes during spinning to reduce vibration. Most of the time it succeeds.

The companion app is actually useful

I normally approach smart home apps with suspicion. Most of them exist simply because somebody inside the company insisted everything should connect to Wi-Fi.

HaiSmart turned out to be more practical than I expected. After connecting the machine to Wi-Fi, I could monitor cycle progress, receive notifications when washing finished, and remotely manage basic operations.

No, it doesn't magically fold your laundry. But not having to repeatedly check whether the cycle had finished turned out to be surprisingly convenient.

Small touches make a difference

One feature I appreciated was Dual Spray.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

During rinsing, the machine sprays water onto the door gasket and drum area to remove leftover detergent foam and residue. It sounds like a tiny detail until you realise how often front-load machines develop grime around the rubber seal after months of usage.

The pillow-shaped 525mm drum also handles bulky loads comfortably while remaining gentle on fabrics. Bedsheets and winter clothing moved more freely inside the drum than they usually do in smaller machines.

What's Bad

Drying requires patience

The washer-dryer works well. It isn't fast. A complete wash-and-dry cycle can take around four hours.

If you're expecting freshly washed and completely dry clothes in under an hour, this isn't that machine.

Light loads can confuse the balance system

This happened only occasionally. When washing very small loads, particularly just a handful of clothes, the drum sometimes became slightly unbalanced during high-speed spinning.

The vibration wasn't excessive, but it was enough to shift the machine slightly from its original position. Filling the drum more evenly generally solved the problem.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Smart features still require learning

The AI interface is intuitive. It isn't instantly intuitive. Expect to spend the first few days understanding how smart dosing, AI programs, manual detergent selection, and drying temperatures interact.

Once everything clicks, the experience becomes effortless.

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5

The Haier F11 isn't trying to become the smartest washing machine. It is trying to become the least demanding one.

The AI Touch Panel simplifies operation, AI One Touch removes guesswork, the Direct Motion Motor keeps noise impressively low, and the washer-dryer combination genuinely changes how you think about laundry. The drying cycle takes time, but it also means I stopped checking weather forecasts before deciding whether to wash clothes.

That alone felt like a luxury. At ₹64,000, this is undeniably a premium appliance.

But unlike many smart home products that add Wi-Fi simply for marketing, most of the technology inside the Haier F11 actually reduces effort rather than creating more of it. By the end of my review period, I wasn't impressed because it washed clothes.