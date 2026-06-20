OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review: A Battery Beast That Makes More Sense Than Most Mid-Rangers

The OnePlus Nord CE series has always been about compromise. You don't get the flashiest cameras. You don't get the fastest processor. You don't get every premium feature OnePlus reserves for its flagship phones. What you do get is a phone that focuses on a handful of things and tries to do them well.

The Nord CE 6 takes that philosophy to an extreme.

At ₹29,999 during launch and ₹32,999 now following a rise in memory component prices, the Nord CE 6's biggest selling point is impossible to ignore. It packs an enormous 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery inside a body that somehow doesn't feel like a brick. Add IP69K durability, a 144Hz AMOLED display, OxygenOS 16, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and you get a phone that looks incredibly compelling on paper.

After using it as my daily driver, I think OnePlus has built one of the most practical phones in its segment. But it has also made a few frustrating decisions that prevent it from being an easy recommendation for everyone.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What's Good

OnePlus finally refreshed the Nord CE design

The Nord CE 6 feels familiar, but in a good way. The overall design language resembles the Nord 6, but the smaller dual-camera island immediately makes it look cleaner and less busy. Since there are only two rear cameras, the entire module occupies less space and looks more elegant. My Pitch Black review unit looked particularly understated.

The matte texture on the rear panel does a fantastic job resisting fingerprints. Unlike glossy phones that start looking greasy within minutes, the Nord CE 6 remains clean throughout the day. I often found myself using it without the bundled case simply because the finish felt so nice in hand. The body is plastic, both on the back and the frame, but it never feels cheap. In fact, the lightweight construction is impressive considering there's an 8000mAh battery inside.

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OnePlus also deserves credit for ergonomics. Despite being a tall phone, I rarely struggled with one-handed use. The power button and volume rocker sit exactly where my right thumb naturally rests, making the phone comfortable during long usage sessions.

Coming from previous Nord CE devices, the design finally feels modern and refreshed.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The durability is genuinely useful

Most people ignore durability ratings until the day they need them. The Nord CE 6 carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H certification. OnePlus is careful not to guarantee survival in extreme environments, but the protection still inspires confidence. During my testing, the phone accompanied me through sporadic rains across North India without any issues whatsoever. I couldn't exactly throw the phone off a mountain or leave it baking inside a desert to verify every durability claim, but it handled NCR's brutal summer temperatures without complaints. The Aqua Touch 2.0 feature also works surprisingly well. Wet fingers rarely confused the display, which is something I can't say about many phones in this segment.

The display is excellent

The 6.78-inch AMOLED panel is one of the strongest aspects of the phone. Colours are rich, contrast is excellent, and outdoor visibility is superb. Even under harsh afternoon sunlight, I never struggled to read messages, navigate maps, or browse social media. The display supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, although there's a catch. Unlike LTPO panels that dynamically adjust refresh rates depending on content, the Nord CE 6 lacks adaptive refresh rate functionality. You can manually choose between refresh rate modes, but the phone doesn't intelligently switch between them.

Still, this is largely a specification-sheet problem rather than a real-world one. Most apps don't need 144Hz anyway. Scrolling remains smooth, animations look fluid, and the overall experience feels fast.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

HDR10+ support makes content consumption particularly enjoyable. Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and YouTube all looked vibrant and punchy. Combined with the large display, the Nord CE 6 becomes an excellent device for binge-watching.

The optical fingerprint scanner is also quick and reliable.

The battery life is absurd

This is the reason to buy the Nord CE 6. The 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery simply refuses to die.

My usage wasn't particularly heavy, but even then I regularly crossed two full days on a single charge. The phone became one of those rare devices where I genuinely stopped thinking about battery percentage. Whether I was streaming videos, scrolling social media, navigating through Google Maps, or clicking photos, battery anxiety completely disappeared. The phone can also reverse charge accessories and other devices at up to 27W, effectively turning itself into a power bank. And when it finally does run out of power, the bundled 80W charger fills it surprisingly quickly.

One thing worth noting: Smart Rapid Charging isn't enabled by default. You'll need to manually activate it in settings to unlock the fastest charging speeds. Once enabled, a full charge takes well under an hour despite the gigantic battery.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

OxygenOS 16 remains one of Android's best skins

OnePlus has spent years refining OxygenOS, and it shows. The Nord CE 6 ships with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and the experience remains clean, intuitive, and easy to navigate. Everyday tasks feel natural, and OnePlus AI features help simplify certain actions without constantly demanding attention. AI-powered photo editing remains available, and the implementation generally feels useful rather than gimmicky.

The haptics also deserve praise. Vibrations feel precise and premium, something many mid-range phones still struggle to achieve.

What's Bad

The processor is competent, not exciting

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is a perfectly capable mid-range chipset. For daily usage, it rarely disappoints. Social media, messaging, web browsing, streaming, navigation, and multitasking all run smoothly.

But every now and then, you'll notice slight stutters. An app may take a fraction longer to open. A transition may feel marginally delayed. Nothing severe enough to ruin the experience, but enough to remind you this isn't a flagship processor.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Gaming exposes the limitations more clearly. OnePlus advertises support for up to 144fps gameplay and 90fps modes in games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. That's technically true, but only if you're willing to lower graphics settings significantly. The 144Hz mode is also supported in only a handful of titles such as Subway Surfers and Clash of Clans.

Those are hardly the games people use as performance benchmarks. Casual gamers will be satisfied, but serious mobile gamers should look elsewhere.

The silver lining is that the phone rarely heats up. The processor seems more interested in maintaining temperatures than chasing benchmark numbers.

The cameras are good until you zoom

The 50MP primary camera is perfectly respectable. In good lighting, photos display pleasing colours, solid dynamic range, and social-media-ready quality. Most people will be happy with the results. The problems begin when you zoom.

Even slight crops reveal a noticeable loss of detail. The phone's 2x crop zoom looks fine at first glance, but a closer inspection quickly exposes softness.

Instagram won't care. Pixel peepers will.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The second rear camera is merely an assist sensor rather than an ultrawide camera. That's particularly disappointing because previous Nord CE models offered greater versatility. Enthusiasts upgrading from older Nord devices may miss having an ultrawide lens altogether.

Low-light performance is acceptable but not exceptional. Night Mode tends to brighten scenes aggressively, producing images that often look artificial rather than realistic.

The 32MP selfie camera is another mixed bag. Photos look soft, and the absence of autofocus occasionally results in missed focus. Considering OnePlus includes autofocus on several higher-end phones, the omission feels noticeable here.

Video recording is similarly inconsistent. Both cameras support 4K recording, but only the rear camera records at 60fps. Stabilisation is effective, yet colours often look slightly unnatural, preventing videos from achieving the realism that some rivals deliver.

The speakers lack depth

The stereo speakers get loud. Very loud.

Unfortunately, loudness and quality aren't the same thing. The speakers lack depth and richness, making movies and music feel somewhat hollow. Dialogue remains clear, but the overall experience feels flat. I almost always preferred watching content with earbuds connected.

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Some software decisions are baffling

The biggest issue I encountered wasn't hardware-related. It was the Always-On Display.

Despite using an AMOLED panel, the AOD repeatedly turned itself off after a few minutes. I spent an embarrassing amount of time digging through settings trying to figure out whether I'd missed something. I never found a solution.

This feels like a software bug more than an intentional limitation.

I also couldn't find dynamic wallpapers that previous Nord devices offered. Neither issue is a deal-breaker individually, but together they create the impression that OxygenOS 16 still needs a bit more polishing on this device.

Software support should be better

This is perhaps my biggest criticism. OnePlus promises only two Android version upgrades alongside four years of security updates.

For a phone that now costs ₹32,999, that commitment feels inadequate. Samsung, Google, and even several Chinese competitors have started offering significantly longer software support windows. Buying a phone today should mean keeping it for several years, and OnePlus isn't doing enough here.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 knows exactly what it wants to be. It isn't trying to become a gaming phone. It isn't trying to become a camera flagship. It isn't trying to win benchmark wars. Instead, it focuses on practicality.

The design is clean, the display is excellent, durability is reassuring, OxygenOS remains polished, and the 8000mAh battery is arguably the best feature available in this price segment. At the same time, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 limits gaming ambitions, the camera system lacks versatility, speaker quality is average, and software support should be better.