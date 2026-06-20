Instagram Adds New Feature: How to Add Multiple Captions to a Carousel Post

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that lets creators add different captions to individual photos and videos within a carousel post. Called Multiple Captions on a Carousel, the update is designed to help creators provide more context as users swipe through each slide.

The feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who said the update aims to ensure audiences get the right information at the right moment instead of relying on a single caption for an entire carousel.

What Is Instagram's Multiple Captions Feature?

Until now, Instagram allowed users to add only one caption to a carousel post, regardless of how many photos or videos it contained. With the new update, creators can add separate captions to individual slides within the same carousel. This can be useful for tutorials, travel stories, product showcases, event recaps, and educational content where each image requires its own explanation.

How to Add Multiple Captions to an Instagram Carousel

Follow these steps to use the new feature:

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Open the Instagram app and tap the "+" button to create a new post. Select multiple photos or videos to create a carousel. Tap Next. On the post creation screen, tap the caption area. Turn on the "Multiple Captions" toggle. Add a unique caption for each image or video in the carousel. Review your post and tap Share.

Once published, viewers will see the corresponding caption as they swipe through the carousel.

Why Instagram Introduced the Feature

According to Instagram, the feature is intended to improve storytelling and content discovery. Instead of forcing creators to pack all information into a single caption, the new system allows them to attach context directly to specific images or videos. This can make carousel posts easier to follow and more engaging for viewers.

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For example, travel creators can explain each destination separately, educators can add step-by-step instructions to every slide, and brands can highlight different product features throughout a carousel.

When Will You Get the Feature?

Instagram is rolling out Multiple Captions gradually, so it may not be available to all users immediately.