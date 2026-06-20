Nothing Teases New 'B-Series' Device Launch in India, Could Be a Budget Smartphone

Nothing has teased the arrival of a new B-series device in India, hinting at an upcoming addition to its product portfolio that could target the budget smartphone segment.

The company shared a teaser on social media featuring the letter "B" alongside the tagline "Born Different", suggesting that a new product announcement may be just around the corner. While Nothing has not officially confirmed the device's identity, reports indicate it could be a new smartphone aimed at more affordable price points.

What Is the B-Series?

The teaser marks the first time Nothing has publicly referenced a B-series product, leading to speculation that the company may be preparing a new smartphone lineup distinct from its flagship Phone series and mid-range CMF range.

According to reports, the upcoming device is expected to focus on offering core Nothing features at a more accessible price. However, the company has yet to reveal specifications, pricing, or a launch date.

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The move comes as competition intensifies in India's sub-₹20,000 smartphone market, where brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, and Lava continue to launch feature-packed devices aimed at value-conscious buyers.

Nothing Expands Its Portfolio

Nothing has steadily expanded its presence in India over the past few years through products such as the Phone (1), Phone (2), Phone (3), CMF Phone series, Ear earbuds, and smart accessories. A new B-series lineup could help Nothing reach a wider audience, particularly consumers who may find the company's existing smartphones slightly out of reach.

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Launch Expected Soon