Instagram And Facebook Are Down, Widespread Outage Impacts Users

Thousands of users are reporting issues accessing Instagram and Facebook, with the Meta-owned platforms experiencing a widespread outage affecting multiple regions.

According to user reports shared across social media, people are encountering problems ranging from app loading failures and login issues to difficulties refreshing feeds and accessing certain features. Reports of disruptions have also surged on outage tracking platform Downdetector around 7 pm IST, suggesting the issue is not limited to a single country or region. Besides the outage widespread across Indian cities, outage detectors show the outage has impacted users in the US, Canada, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, among others.

Many affected users have taken to X and other platforms to confirm they are unable to use Instagram and Facebook normally, with some reporting that feeds are not loading while others say the apps fail to refresh or display content altogether. While the websites appear to be working for some users, their apps have stopped refreshing and loading more content. While Instagram and Facebook appear to be hit severely, thousands of users have also reported issues in accessing Facebook Messenger.

Users Report Problems Across Multiple Regions

While the exact scope of the outage remains unclear, reports indicate that users in several countries are experiencing similar issues at roughly the same time, pointing to a broader service disruption rather than isolated connectivity problems.

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At the time of writing, Meta has not publicly disclosed the cause of the outage or provided a timeline for full service restoration.

What You Can Do

If Instagram or Facebook is not working on your device, the issue is likely to be server-side rather than a problem with your phone or internet connection.

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Users can try basic troubleshooting steps such as restarting the app, checking for updates or switching networks, but if the outage is caused by backend issues, the only practical solution is to wait until Meta restores services.