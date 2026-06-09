Instagram Introduces 'Reorder Your Grid' Feature, Lets Users Rearrange Profile Posts

Instagram has rolled out a long-requested feature that allows users to rearrange posts on their profile grid, giving creators and everyday users greater control over how their profiles appear to visitors.

Called "Reorder Your Grid", the feature enables users to change the position of existing posts on their profile without affecting the original posting date or the content itself. The update is designed to help users curate their profile layout, highlight important posts, and refresh the overall look of their accounts.

Instagram users can access the feature by heading to their profile, tapping and holding a post, and selecting the "Reorder Grid" option from the pop-up menu. Posts can then be dragged and dropped into a preferred position, with changes becoming visible immediately to profile visitors.

The move marks a significant shift from Instagram's traditional profile layout, where posts were automatically arranged in reverse chronological order. Until now, users who wanted a specific aesthetic or content arrangement often had to carefully plan the timing of posts or archive older content.

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More Control for Creators and Businesses

The feature is expected to be particularly useful for content creators, brands, and businesses that rely on Instagram profiles as digital portfolios. Users can now place their most important announcements, best-performing content or visually appealing posts in prominent positions without needing to republish them.

The update also offers greater flexibility for users who want to maintain a specific visual theme across their profiles, a trend that has become increasingly popular among creators and influencers.

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Instagram head Adam Mosseri highlighted the feature in a recent post, describing it as part of the platform's broader effort to give users more creative control over how they present themselves on the app.

Part of Instagram's Push Towards Personalisation

The launch reflects Instagram's growing focus on profile customisation and creator tools as competition intensifies across social media platforms. By allowing users to redesign their profile layouts without deleting or reposting content, Instagram is addressing one of the most frequently requested features from its community.