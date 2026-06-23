iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Rolls Out: Here Are the Biggest New Features Coming to iPhone

Apple has released iOS 27 Developer Beta 2, bringing a series of refinements and new features as the company continues testing its next major iPhone software update ahead of a wider public rollout.

While the first beta introduced Apple's overhauled Siri experience, performance improvements, and updates to the Liquid Glass interface, the latest release focuses on polishing those features while adding a few notable upgrades of its own.

Inline Replies Finally Come to Android Chats

One of the most notable additions in iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 is support for inline replies in RCS conversations. The feature allows iPhone users to reply directly to specific messages sent by Android users, something that was previously limited to iMessage conversations. The update narrows the feature gap between blue-bubble and green-bubble chats and should make cross-platform conversations feel more seamless.

Apple Continues to Refine Siri

Apple is also expanding its AI ambitions with further improvements to Siri. According to reports, the latest beta introduces "Write with Siri", a feature that allows users to draft, rewrite, and refine text using Apple's AI-powered assistant. The company is also working on improvements to Siri's conversational abilities and voice expressiveness as part of its broader Apple Intelligence strategy.

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Liquid Glass Gets More Tweaks

Apple appears to be listening to feedback around its Liquid Glass design language. Developer Beta 2 includes further refinements to transparency effects, readability, and interface elements. Apple has already introduced a transparency control slider in iOS 27, allowing users to adjust how pronounced the glass-like visual effects appear across the system.

The company has been working to improve legibility after some users criticised earlier implementations of the design for making interface elements difficult to read.

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Additional Improvements Across the System

The latest beta also includes updates to Wallet, Camera, device continuity features, and system stability. Reports suggest Apple has improved iPhone mirroring reliability when used with Macs, addressed firmware update issues affecting AirPods Max, and made several smaller adjustments across first-party applications.

Performance continues to be a major focus for iOS 27 as well. Apple says the operating system delivers faster app launches, quicker photo loading, improved AirDrop speeds, and a generally more responsive user experience.

When Will iOS 27 Launch?