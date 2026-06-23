Tech Talks: Cloud Transformation Needs More Than Migration, Says Expert

As enterprises increasingly adopt cloud technologies to accelerate digital transformation, industry experts say the focus is shifting from simple migration strategies to building secure, automated and resilient technology ecosystems capable of supporting long-term innovation.

While organisations have spent the last decade moving applications and workloads to cloud environments, new challenges have emerged around cybersecurity, operational complexity and governance. The rapid adoption of cloud-native architectures and artificial intelligence-driven operations has also expanded the attack surface for businesses, prompting calls for security to be integrated more deeply into digital transformation strategies.

According to Technology Architect Satish Kumar Malaraju, organisations that treat cloud migration as an end objective may expose themselves to significant operational and security risks.

"The future of digital transformation is not just about moving to the cloud; it is about creating platforms where security, automation and scalability are embedded from the beginning," Malaraju said.

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Industry analysts have increasingly highlighted the importance of DevSecOps, an approach that integrates security practices into software development and infrastructure deployment processes. The model is gaining traction as businesses seek to accelerate innovation while maintaining compliance and managing cyber risks.

Malaraju said security can no longer be viewed as a separate or final stage of technology deployment.

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"Organisations need to move away from reactive security models and embrace secure-by-design principles where security controls are automated and continuously validated throughout the software lifecycle," he said.

Experts note that enterprises are also facing pressure to maintain agility while managing increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The challenge, they say, is balancing faster deployments and scalability with governance requirements and operational resilience.

In response, many organisations are turning to automation-first approaches, including Infrastructure as Code (IaC), automated CI/CD pipelines and policy-driven cloud governance frameworks.

"Automation is becoming the foundation of modern infrastructure management. Organisations that continue to rely on manual processes will find it increasingly difficult to maintain agility, ensure compliance and respond effectively to emerging threats," Malaraju said.

Technology professionals say the role of infrastructure teams has also evolved significantly in recent years. Once focused primarily on maintaining systems and ensuring uptime, technology teams are now increasingly expected to build platforms that directly support business growth and innovation.

"Infrastructure teams are no longer simply maintaining systems. They are enabling business innovation by creating intelligent, resilient and scalable platforms that can support changing business requirements," Malaraju said.