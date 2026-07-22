Instagram Now Lets You Change Music on Posts After Publishing Without Losing Likes or Reach

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to change the music attached to feed posts and carousels even after they have been published. More importantly, replacing the audio does not affect the engagement the post has already accumulated, including likes, comments, shares and reach.

Previously, users who wanted to change the music associated with a published post had limited options, potentially requiring them to delete the content and upload it again. Doing so meant sacrificing all the engagement and reach generated by the original post.

The latest update addresses that problem by allowing users to simply edit an existing post and choose a different song.

How to Change Music on an Instagram Post After Publishing

To replace the music on an existing Instagram post or carousel, users can open the post and select the Edit option. They can then choose a new track to replace the existing music.

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Once the change is made, the post remains intact along with its existing engagement. This means users do not have to delete and re-upload a post simply because they want to use a different song.

The feature applies to Instagram feed posts and carousels that support music.

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Creators Can Swap Music Without Losing Engagement

The update could be particularly useful for creators who regularly use music as part of their content strategy.

A creator could, for instance, replace a song that no longer fits a post or switch to another track without sacrificing the visibility and engagement the content has already generated.

It could also allow users to refresh older posts with different music, although the visual content and existing engagement would remain unchanged. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has also highlighted the availability of the feature.

More Flexibility After Hitting Publish

The ability to edit music after publishing gives Instagram users greater control over their content after it goes live.

Until now, choosing music could effectively be a permanent decision for a published post. If users later changed their minds about a song, correcting that choice could mean starting over with a fresh upload.