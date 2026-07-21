Dell Launches Alienware 16X Aurora, Area-51 16 and Area-51 18 Gaming Laptops in India

Dell has expanded its Alienware gaming laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51, and Alienware 18 Area-51. First showcased globally at CES 2026, the new laptops bring Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics, upgraded displays, and redesigned thermal systems. Prices start at ₹2,62,990.

Alienware 16X Aurora Is for Budget Buyers

The Alienware 16X Aurora is the most affordable of the three models and is positioned as a relatively portable gaming machine. It features a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time. The anti-glare OLED panel is claimed to reduce glare and reflections by 32 per cent, while also minimising fingerprint smudges.

The laptop can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 memory. It supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe storage. Dell has also equipped the laptop with its Cryo-Chamber cooling architecture to manage temperatures during prolonged gaming sessions.

Another notable feature is Stealth Mode, which can be activated using the F7 key. The mode reduces fan noise and switches the keyboard backlighting to white, making the laptop better suited to non-gaming environments. The Alienware 16X Aurora comes in an Interstellar Indigo finish and weighs 2.66kg in its lightest configuration.

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Alienware Area-51 16 and 18 Bring Up to RTX 5090 Graphics

Sitting higher in the lineup are the Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51, both of which can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

The Alienware 16 Area-51 offers up to 240W of Total Performance Power and features a 16-inch WQXGA display with LCD and OLED options. The OLED variant offers up to a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.2ms response time.

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The larger Alienware 18 Area-51, meanwhile, pushes Total Performance Power to 280W and features an 18-inch WQXGA display with a refresh rate of up to 300Hz and a 3ms response time, making it the more performance-focused option for competitive gaming.

Both Area-51 models support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Storage configurations can go up to 4TB on a single SSD, with support for up to 12TB through RAID 0 configurations.

Dell has also upgraded the thermal architecture with its Cryo-Chamber cooling design. Configurations equipped with an RTX 5070 Ti GPU or higher get a larger vapour chamber and additional copper to manage the heat generated by the more powerful hardware.

Other features include Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, a four-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, customisable AlienFX RGB lighting, and an optional CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard. All three laptops pack a 96Wh battery.

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora and Area-51 Price in India

The Alienware 16X Aurora is priced at ₹2,62,990, while the Alienware Area-51 16 costs ₹3,97,960. Interestingly, the larger Alienware Area-51 18 is priced slightly lower at ₹3,95,200.