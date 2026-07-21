iPhone 18 Pro Is Just Months Away: Should You Buy the iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait?

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is not even a year old, but the inevitable question has already arrived: should you buy it now or wait for the next one?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to debut in September, potentially alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone. Reports suggest Apple could unveil its next Pro models in the first half of September, with September 8 or September 9 emerging as possible dates. Apple has yet to officially confirm its launch plans, so these timelines should still be treated as speculation.

With the expected launch now only around two months away, buying an iPhone 17 Pro at its full price becomes harder to recommend. However, that does not necessarily mean everyone should wait.

Why Waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro Makes Sense

The most obvious reason to wait is timing. Apple's next Pro iPhones are close enough that buyers who do not urgently need a new phone may benefit from holding off.

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The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to use Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip based on a 2nm manufacturing process, potentially bringing improvements in performance and power efficiency. Reports have also pointed to a smaller Dynamic Island, a more power-efficient display, Apple's next-generation C2 modem, and potentially a larger battery.

The camera could receive one of the more meaningful upgrades. Apple is rumoured to be working on a variable-aperture main camera for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Such a system could give the camera greater control over how much light reaches the sensor, potentially improving photography across different lighting conditions and offering more flexibility with depth of field.

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However, buyers expecting an entirely redesigned iPhone may want to temper their expectations. Current reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will retain much of the design language introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro, although changes such as a smaller Dynamic Island and new colours could help distinguish the new generation.

Why the iPhone 17 Pro Is Still Worth Buying

Waiting for the next iPhone is easy advice to give because there will always be another iPhone. Following that logic indefinitely would leave you proudly carrying the same phone until its battery develops its own retirement plan.

The iPhone 17 Pro remains an extremely capable flagship. It uses Apple's A19 Pro chip and features three 48MP Fusion rear cameras, including Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras. It also offers up to 8x optical-quality zoom, an 18MP Center Stage front camera, and professional video features such as ProRes RAW and Apple Log 2. Apple introduced a vapour chamber with the 17 Pro generation as well, improving sustained performance and thermal management.

For photography, video recording, gaming, and everyday performance, there is little about the iPhone 17 Pro that will suddenly become inadequate when its successor arrives.

Price, therefore, should be the deciding factor.

Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro in India at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max started at Rs 1,49,900. If you can find the iPhone 17 Pro with a substantial discount through an ongoing sale, bank offer, exchange programme, or retailer promotion, buying it now can still make sense.

Paying close to the original launch price in July, however, is a different matter.

Waiting Could Also Make the iPhone 17 Pro Cheaper

There is another reason to wait that has nothing to do with actually buying the iPhone 18 Pro.

Once the new models arrive, the iPhone 17 Pro could become available at better prices through third-party retailers clearing existing inventory. Apple typically changes its official lineup when new generations arrive, but older Pro models often remain available through retailers until stocks run out.

That creates an interesting situation for buyers. Waiting until September could give you two options: buy the newer iPhone 18 Pro with its expected upgrades or pick up the iPhone 17 Pro at a potentially more attractive price.

There is one complication, though. Reports about iPhone 18 Pro pricing are conflicting. Some analysts have suggested Apple is trying to keep prices close to the current generation, while more recent reports have warned that rising component and memory costs could result in higher prices. Nothing is official yet, making it difficult to predict how the iPhone 18 Pro will be priced in India.

Should You Buy the iPhone 17 Pro Now?

If your current phone is broken, unreliable, or urgently needs replacing, buying the iPhone 17 Pro now remains a perfectly reasonable decision, particularly if you find a substantial discount.

But if your existing phone works fine, waiting makes more sense.

The expected iPhone 18 Pro launch is now close enough that holding on for another couple of months could give you a clearer picture. You can evaluate Apple's new hardware, compare the actual improvements rather than relying on rumours, and then decide whether the iPhone 18 Pro deserves your money.

And if it doesn't, the iPhone 17 Pro may become an even better deal.