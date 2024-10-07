Published 18:32 IST, October 7th 2024
Italy may strengthen digital services tax in 2025 budget: Report
Italy is considering ways to increase revenues from its digital services tax as part of its 2025 budget. However, the government is concerned about retaliation from the US, where most of the tech giants affected are based.
Social Media Platforms | Image: Image: Pixabay
18:32 IST, October 7th 2024