sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Italy may strengthen digital services tax in 2025 budget: Report

Published 18:32 IST, October 7th 2024

Italy may strengthen digital services tax in 2025 budget: Report

Italy is considering ways to increase revenues from its digital services tax as part of its 2025 budget. However, the government is concerned about retaliation from the US, where most of the tech giants affected are based.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Social Media Platforms
Social Media Platforms | Image: Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:32 IST, October 7th 2024