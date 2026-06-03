Lumio Expands Vision TV Lineup With New 55-Inch Vision 9 and Vision 7 Models

Lumio has expanded its television portfolio in India with the launch of new 55-inch variants of the Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) smart TVs. The new models join the recently launched 65-inch Vision 9 and 43-inch Vision 7, giving buyers more screen-size options across the company's premium TV lineup.

The company said the new TVs are aimed at users looking for larger-screen entertainment experiences for streaming, gaming, and content discovery.

Vision 9 Targets Premium TV Buyers

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 55-inch sits at the top of the lineup and features a QD Mini LED display with Dolby Vision support, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and 82% coverage of the Rec. 2020 colour gamut. The TV supports native 4K at 144Hz as well as 1080p gaming at up to 240Hz. Additional gaming features include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Quick Media Switching (QMS).

Powering the TV is MediaTek's Pentonic 700 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company says the hardware is designed to deliver a faster and more responsive smart TV experience.

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Audio duties are handled by a Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system with Lumio's DGS audio tuning.

Vision 7 Brings QLED Technology at a Lower Price

The Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch targets buyers seeking premium display technology at a lower price point. The TV uses a QLED panel and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Lumio has upgraded storage across the refreshed Vision 7 lineup to 64GB, which the company says is four times higher than the previous generation and twice as fast.

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The Vision 7 also offers 78 per cent Rec. 2020 colour coverage, 108 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 400 nits brightness.

Content Discovery Remains a Key Focus

Beyond display specifications, Lumio continues to emphasise software and content discovery features.

Both TVs include TLDR 2.0, the company's proprietary content recommendation platform. Accessible through a dedicated button on the remote, TLDR helps users discover movies, TV shows, sports content, and music across multiple streaming services. It also provides recommendations from critics and creators while allowing users to filter content by language, genre, and platform.

Lumio also revealed an upcoming feature called Project Neo, which will allow users to discover content through WhatsApp conversations. The update will additionally introduce Instagram integration, enabling users to share a Reel featuring a movie or TV show directly to their TV and begin streaming it through an instant watch card.

Price and Availability

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 55-inch is priced at ₹51,999, with a special introductory price of ₹44,999. Meanwhile, the Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch carries a price tag of ₹39,999 and will be available at an introductory price of ₹34,999.