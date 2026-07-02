Lumio's New Project Neo Lets You Control Your TV Using WhatsApp and Instagram

Typing on a TV remote to search for a movie could soon become a thing of the past.

Lumio has announced Project Neo, a new AI-powered content discovery feature for its Vision TVs and Arc projectors that lets users search for and play movies and TV shows by simply sending a message on WhatsApp or Instagram. The feature is rolling out in public beta through the company's TLDR app.

Search for Shows Like You Chat With Friends

Instead of opening multiple streaming apps or typing with a remote, users can simply send a natural language message to TLDR on WhatsApp or Instagram. For example, they can search using “movie or TV show titles,” “actor or director names,” genre, language, mood, and even a partially remembered plot.

If users don't know what to watch, they can ask for recommendations or tell Neo they're bored, and it will surface trending content across supported streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Instagram Can Send Movies Straight to Your TV

Project Neo also works with Instagram. If users come across a movie poster, trailer, Reel, or screenshot on Instagram, they can simply share it with Neo. The AI identifies the content and sends it directly to the TLDR app on their Lumio Vision TV or Arc projector, eliminating the need to manually search for it later.

Available in Nine Languages

According to Lumio, Project Neo currently supports nine languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, and Odia. The company says support for more languages will be added over time.

Advertisement

Public Beta Starts Today