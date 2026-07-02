Lumio's New Project Neo Lets You Control Your TV Using WhatsApp and Instagram
With Project Neo, Lumio is betting that the next big upgrade for smart TVs won't come from faster processors or better displays, but from making it easier to find something worth watching.
Typing on a TV remote to search for a movie could soon become a thing of the past.
Lumio has announced Project Neo, a new AI-powered content discovery feature for its Vision TVs and Arc projectors that lets users search for and play movies and TV shows by simply sending a message on WhatsApp or Instagram. The feature is rolling out in public beta through the company's TLDR app.
Search for Shows Like You Chat With Friends
Instead of opening multiple streaming apps or typing with a remote, users can simply send a natural language message to TLDR on WhatsApp or Instagram. For example, they can search using “movie or TV show titles,” “actor or director names,” genre, language, mood, and even a partially remembered plot.
If users don't know what to watch, they can ask for recommendations or tell Neo they're bored, and it will surface trending content across supported streaming platforms.
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Instagram Can Send Movies Straight to Your TV
Project Neo also works with Instagram. If users come across a movie poster, trailer, Reel, or screenshot on Instagram, they can simply share it with Neo. The AI identifies the content and sends it directly to the TLDR app on their Lumio Vision TV or Arc projector, eliminating the need to manually search for it later.
Available in Nine Languages
According to Lumio, Project Neo currently supports nine languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, and Odia. The company says support for more languages will be added over time.
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Public Beta Starts Today
Project Neo is available in public beta starting today through an update to the TLDR app on the Google Play Store. The feature is currently exclusive to Lumio Vision TVs and Lumio Arc Projectors. Users can find beta instructions and the latest list of supported features on Lumio's dedicated Neo website.