This Wooden Computer Could Sell for ₹45 Crore. It Started Apple's Billion-Dollar Journey

Long before the iPhone, MacBook, or Apple Watch existed, there was a hand-built circuit board that two young entrepreneurs assembled in a California garage. Nearly 50 years later, one of those original Apple-1 computers is heading to auction, where it is expected to fetch more than $5.3 million (around ₹45 crore), making it one of the most valuable personal computers ever sold.

The machine isn't valuable because of what it can do today. By modern standards, it is hopelessly outdated. It is valuable because it represents the beginning of what would eventually become the world's most valuable technology company.

A Computer That Changed the Tech Industry

Introduced in 1976, the Apple-1 was the first product sold by Apple Computer, the company founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Unlike many computer kits available at the time, the Apple-1 came with built-in circuitry that allowed users to connect it directly to a monitor and keyboard, making personal computing more accessible to hobbyists. Only around 200 units were ever produced before Apple shifted its focus to the far more successful Apple II.

Today, surviving Apple-1 computers are considered some of the rarest pieces of technology history.

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Why Is It Worth ₹45 Crore?

The Apple-1 heading to auction isn't just rare. It is also remarkably well preserved.

According to auction details, the computer still retains many of its original components, significantly increasing its value among collectors. Vintage Apple hardware has consistently attracted eye-watering bids over the years, but complete and functional Apple-1 systems remain exceptionally scarce. Collectors aren't paying for processing power. They're buying a tangible piece of Silicon Valley history.

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Less Powerful Than a Calculator

What makes the Apple-1's valuation particularly fascinating is how modest its specifications were. It ran on a 1MHz MOS 6502 processor, came with as little as 4KB of RAM, and required users to supply their own keyboard and monitor. There was no graphical interface, internet connection, touchscreen, or operating system as we know it today. A budget smartphone today is millions of times more powerful.

From Garage Project to Tech Giant

The Apple-1 marked the beginning of a company that would go on to redefine personal computing, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and digital services. Jobs and Wozniak reportedly funded its development by selling personal belongings before convincing the Byte Shop, one of America's earliest computer retailers, to place an order for 50 assembled units. That deal gave Apple its first major commercial breakthrough.

A Reminder of How Far Technology Has Come