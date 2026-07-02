Lava Expands Pro Series With New TWS Earbuds, Neckband and 10,000mAh Power Bank

Lava has expanded its Pro accessories portfolio in India with the launch of three new products: the Probuds T51 true wireless earbuds, the Xscape 13° Neckband, and the Prowatt Air 10K power bank. The new lineup is aimed at users looking for feature-rich audio accessories and fast charging solutions without spending a premium.

Lava Probuds T51 Gets Hybrid ANC and 60-Hour Battery

Leading the new lineup is the Lava Probuds T51, priced at ₹1,999. The earbuds feature up to 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 12.4mm dynamic drivers, adaptive noise detection, and dual-device pairing. Lava claims the earbuds deliver up to 60 hours of total playback, while a 10-minute charge provides up to three hours of listening time. Other features include Bluetooth 5.4 with in-ear detection, IPX4 water resistance, support for the ProSpot companion app for EQ customisation, and voice assistant support.

The Probuds T51 will be available in Mocha Cream, Blue Frost, and Espresso Black.

Xscape 13° Neckband Starts at ₹699

Lava has also introduced the Xscape 13° Neckband, priced at ₹699. The neckband features 10mm dynamic drivers and comes with three dedicated EQ modes: Pro Bass, Pro Rock, and Pro Balance, allowing users to switch sound profiles depending on the type of content they're listening to. Lava says it is the first neckband in its segment to offer three dedicated EQ presets.

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Additional features include up to 70 hours of battery life, 45ms low-latency gaming mode, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device connectivity, IPX4 rating, built-in microphone, and voice assistant support.

The neckband will be offered in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options.

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Prowatt Air 10K Power Bank Launched

Completing the lineup is the Prowatt Air 10K, Lava's new 10,000mAh power bank. Priced at ₹1,399, it supports 22.5W fast charging and weighs approximately 168g. The power bank features a digital battery percentage display, anti-heating technology, three output ports (two USB-A and one USB Type-C), and includes an L-shaped Type-C cable in the box.

It will be available at a special launch price of ₹1,249 for Amazon Prime members during the Prime early deals on July 2 and July 3. The power bank comes in Thunder Black and Electric Blue finishes.

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