Marshall Milton A.N.C. Headphones Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, 80-Hour Battery at ₹19,999

Marshall has expanded its premium audio lineup in India with the launch of the Milton A.N.C., its latest wireless on-ear headphones. The new headphones bring adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), up to 80 hours of battery life, spatial audio, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity in a foldable, travel-friendly design.

Adaptive ANC Adjusts to Your Surroundings

The biggest highlight of the Milton A.N.C. is its Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology. Unlike conventional ANC headphones that rely on fixed noise cancellation levels, Marshall says the headphones continuously analyse the surrounding environment and automatically adjust noise cancellation in real time. Users can also switch to Transparency Mode whenever they need to hear ambient sounds without removing the headphones.

Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life

Battery life is another major focus. Marshall claims the headphones deliver up to 80 hours of wireless playback with ANC turned off and more than 50 hours of playback with Adaptive ANC enabled. The company says a full charge takes approximately two hours, allowing users to go several days between charges. The batteries are replaceable, ensuring longevity.

New Driver System and Spatial Audio

Marshall has introduced an all-new 32mm driver system designed to improve bass response and treble extension while delivering Hi-Res Audio with greater detail. The headphones also feature Soundstage Spatial Audio, Marshall's proprietary virtual surround technology that expands stereo sound to create a more immersive listening experience. Users can enable the feature through the companion app.

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Adaptive Loudness Keeps Music Balanced

Another new feature is Adaptive Loudness. The technology automatically adjusts the audio profile based on both the listening volume and surrounding environment, helping maintain bass and overall sound quality without requiring users to manually tweak equaliser settings.

Bluetooth 6.0 and ANC

The Milton A.N.C. comes equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio support, with SBC, AAC, LC3, and LDAC codec compatibility. It has six microphones for ANC and voice calls.

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Foldable Design With Customisable Controls

The on-ear headphones feature a foldable design, memory foam ear cushions, and Marshall's signature styling with textured leather finishes and brass accents. Users also get a customisable M-button, which can be assigned to functions such as switching between ANC and Transparency Mode, enabling or disabling Spatial Audio, changing EQ presets, launching Spotify playlists, and accessing a voice assistant.

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