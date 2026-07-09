Meta Announces Muse Spark 1.1, Its Most Capable AI Model for Agentic Tasks

Meta Platforms on Thursday released long-awaited developer access to its Muse Spark AI model alongside an upgraded version, pitting it directly against the business models of ​Anthropic and OpenAI in charging for use of its AI.

The social ‌media giant touted Muse Spark 1.1 as its most capable model for real-world coding and agentic tasks, part of a broader mission the company is pitching of delivering “personal superintelligence.”

Meta said the ​upgraded model can write and debug code, use software and external tools, ​understand text, images and video, and carry out complex multi-step tasks ⁠with less human intervention.

In April, Meta debuted Muse Spark, the first text and ​reasoning AI model from the superintelligence team it assembled last year to close ​the gap with rivals in the heated competition for AI supremacy.

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Meta was testing the Application Programming Interface with partners in a private preview during its launch. The API is a key element ​for AI systems, acting like a digital bridge for developers that allows them to ​use the model's capabilities in their own software systems.

Developers in the United States can now ‌access Muse ⁠Spark in public preview on Meta Model API, letting them test prompts, compare outputs and prototype integrations.

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Those who sign up for the API receive $20 in free credits to test the model before switching to pay-as-you-go pricing. The access is priced at $1.25 ​per million input tokens ​and $4.25 per million ⁠output tokens, above OpenAI's entry-level GPT‑5 mini and Anthropic's low-cost Claude Haiku 4.5, but below Anthropic's higher-end Claude Sonnet 4.6 ​model.

The new model is now available in Thinking mode in ​the Meta ⁠AI app and on the website. It is also expected to replace existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta's collection of smart glasses.