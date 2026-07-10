Meta Asked to Turn Off Infinite Scroll, Autoplay by Default on Facebook, Instagram

Meta is facing fresh regulatory pressure in Europe after the European Commission accused the company of violating the Digital Services Act (DSA) by designing Facebook and Instagram in ways that encourage compulsive use.

In its preliminary findings, the Commission said Meta failed to properly assess the risks posed by features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, personalised recommendations and push notifications, arguing that they could negatively affect users' physical and mental health, particularly that of minors.

EU Wants Meta to Change How Facebook and Instagram Work

Rather than simply imposing another financial penalty, the Commission has called on Meta to redesign some of the core features of Facebook and Instagram. Among the proposed changes is disabling addictive features such as infinite scrolling and autoplay by default. Regulators also want Meta to make its recommendation systems less focused on maximising engagement and introduce more effective ways to encourage users to take breaks from their screens.

According to the Commission, Facebook and Instagram's design keeps users in a continuous stream of content, making it easier to spend long periods on the platforms without consciously deciding to continue browsing.

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Parents' Controls 'Not Effective Enough'

The Commission also criticised Meta's parental control tools, saying they do not provide meaningful protection for younger users. While parents can impose screen time limits, regulators argue that these restrictions are too easy for teenagers to dismiss and often require considerable technical knowledge to configure properly. The EU believes Meta needs to make these safeguards more effective rather than relying on settings that users can easily bypass.

Meta Points to Teen Accounts

Responding to the allegations, Meta said the Commission's findings fail to acknowledge several safety measures introduced over the past year. The company highlighted its Teen Accounts feature, which automatically applies stronger privacy and safety protections for younger users. Meta said parents can use these accounts to block Instagram access during the night and limit daily usage to just 15 minutes.

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Meta added that it remains committed to working with European regulators while continuing to improve online safety for teenagers.

Part of a Bigger EU Investigation

The latest findings are part of an investigation launched by the European Commission in 2024 under the Digital Services Act, one of the world's toughest digital regulations governing large online platforms.

Earlier this year, the Commission also accused Meta of failing to prevent children under the age of 13 from creating Facebook and Instagram accounts and said the company was not doing enough to identify and remove underage users.

Could Meta Face a Massive Fine?

The findings are preliminary, meaning Meta now has an opportunity to respond before the Commission reaches a final decision. If regulators ultimately conclude that the company has breached the Digital Services Act, Meta could face a fine of up to 6 per cent of its annual global revenue.