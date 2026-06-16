Meta's Threads Introduces New AI and Community Features As It Crosses 500 Million Monthly Users

Meta has announced a fresh set of features for Threads as the social media platform crosses 500 million monthly active users, nearly three years after its launch as a rival to Elon Musk's X. Alongside the milestone, the company is introducing new personalisation tools and expanding its Communities feature, underscoring its efforts to deepen user engagement while strengthening Threads' position in the increasingly competitive social media landscape.

'Your Algo' Gives Users More Control Over Their Feed

One of the biggest additions is a new feature called "Your Algo", which allows users to privately influence the content recommended in their feeds. Initially rolling out in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, the feature is designed to give users greater control over what they see by letting them provide direct feedback to the platform's recommendation system. Unlike public feedback mechanisms, "Your Algo" works privately and is intended to personalise the browsing experience over time.

Communities Get a Bigger Role on Threads

Meta is also expanding Threads' Communities feature, which has become a key driver of engagement on the platform. The company is introducing a dedicated Communities hub along with new discovery tools designed to help users find conversations centred around specific interests more easily. According to Meta, communities have played a significant role in Threads' growth, with daily user activity continuing to increase globally.

Threads Continues Its Growth Push

Launched in July 2023, Threads has steadily evolved from an Instagram-linked text-sharing app into one of Meta's fastest-growing social platforms. The 500 million monthly active user milestone comes as the company continues to expand Threads' advertising business, putting it in more direct competition with X for digital advertising revenue.