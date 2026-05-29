Meta Wants You to Pay for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Now With 'Plus' Subscriptions

Meta has officially announced new paid subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, marking one of the company's biggest attempts yet to generate revenue beyond advertising. The new plans, called Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus, are rolling out globally and offer additional features, profile customisation tools, advanced insights, and exclusive functionality for paying users.

The move comes as Meta continues spending heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure and looks for new revenue streams beyond its traditional ad business. For years, Meta's apps have largely followed a simple model of free access in exchange for advertising. That model is no longer enough.

Instagram Plus Gets the Most Features

Among the three services, Instagram Plus appears to receive the largest set of upgrades. Subscribers will reportedly gain access to advanced Story features, including the ability to see how many people rewatched a Story, spotlight a Story for additional reach, extend Stories beyond the standard 24-hour limit, and preview Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists.

The subscription also includes profile customisation options such as custom fonts, app icons, additional profile pins, and animated Super Heart reactions. Users can also create unlimited Story-sharing lists beyond the existing Close Friends feature.

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Several of these features appear designed specifically for creators, influencers, and heavy Instagram users looking for greater audience insights and profile control.

Facebook Plus Focuses on Similar Social Features

Facebook Plus largely mirrors the Instagram approach. According to reports, subscribers will gain access to expanded Story analytics, profile customisation tools, premium reactions, and additional engagement-focused features.

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Meta has not disclosed every feature included in Facebook Plus, but the company says more additions are planned as the subscription platform expands.

WhatsApp Plus Is About Personalisation

WhatsApp Plus takes a slightly different approach. Instead of focusing on content creation or audience reach, the subscription is centred around personalisation and chat management features. Subscribers are expected to receive custom app themes, premium stickers, personalised ringtones, additional pinned chats, and expanded list customisation tools.

Importantly, Meta says core WhatsApp messaging and calling features will remain free. The subscription only adds optional premium functionality.

How Much Will the Plans Cost?

Meta has not officially announced pricing, but multiple reports suggest Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will cost $3.99 (roughly ₹350) per month, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 (roughly ₹270) per month.

The subscriptions are separate from Meta Verified, the company's existing paid verification service. Meta says the new Plus plans will not replace Meta Verified and will operate alongside it.

Meta Is Building a Larger Subscription Ecosystem

The Plus subscriptions appear to be only the first step. Meta says all future subscriptions will operate under a broader platform called Meta One. The company is also testing paid AI-focused plans and premium offerings for creators and businesses.

According to reports, upcoming Meta AI plans could include:

Meta One Plus at $7.99 per month

Meta One Premium at $19.99 per month

Creator and business-focused plans reaching as high as $49.99 monthly