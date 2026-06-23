Nothing Phone (4b) Launch Set for July 7, Marks Debut of New 'b' Series Smartphones

Nothing has announced that the Phone (4b) will launch on July 7 at 4:00 PM IST, introducing an entirely new smartphone lineup that will sit alongside the company's existing product portfolio.

The launch marks the debut of the new "b" series, which Nothing describes as a fresh entry point into its ecosystem. The company says the new range is designed to bring the core Nothing experience to a broader audience and serve as the starting point for new users entering the brand's ecosystem.

What Is the 'b' Series?

According to Nothing, the Phone (4b) is not simply another addition to the existing Phone lineup. Instead, it represents the beginning of an entirely new smartphone tier. The company says the series has been created to offer the essential Nothing experience while targeting a new generation of users. That suggests the Phone (4b) could occupy a position below the company's flagship devices and potentially alongside its popular "a" series smartphones.

The London-based startup has not revealed specifications, pricing, or design details yet.

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A New Entry Point Into the Nothing Ecosystem

The announcement comes as Nothing continues to expand its product ecosystem beyond smartphones. The Phone (4b) is being positioned as a gateway product that could introduce more users to Nothing's hardware and software experience.

Why the Launch Matters

The timing is particularly interesting given Nothing's recent comments about its smartphone roadmap.

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Earlier this year, CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the company would not launch a new flagship Phone (4) in 2026, arguing that annual upgrades often fail to deliver meaningful improvements. Earlier this week, Nothing India CEO Akis Evangelidis announced that the successor to the company's budget CMF Phone 2 Pro won't happen this year due to rising component costs. Instead, Nothing has focused on expanding other parts of its smartphone portfolio.

The introduction of the Phone (4b) suggests the company sees an opportunity to grow through new product categories rather than relying solely on premium flagship devices.

What to Expect

Nothing has remained tight-lipped about the Phone (4b)'s hardware, though recent teasers have hinted at design changes and camera-focused improvements. The company has also been actively teasing the new "b" branding, leading to speculation that the device could occupy a unique position between its flagship and budget offerings.