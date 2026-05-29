Philips Launches Six New Soundbars in India With Up to 600W Output

TPV Technology India has expanded Philips' home audio portfolio with the launch of six new soundbars in India. The lineup includes five 2.1-channel models and one flagship 5.1-channel surround sound system, with output ranging from 100W to 600W. The new soundbars support Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical, and AUX connectivity, allowing them to work with televisions, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and smartphones.

Five 2.1 Channel Models Target Different Room Sizes

The range starts with the Philips TAB4301/94, which delivers 100W output through a 5.5-inch subwoofer. Moving up the lineup are the TAB4361/94 with 160W output and the TAB5321/94 with 200W output and Dolby Audio support.

For users looking for higher output, Philips has also introduced the TAB4230/94, which offers 300W audio output paired with a 6-inch subwoofer and Dolby Audio. At the top of the 2.1-channel range is the TAB5341/94, featuring 400W output, an 8-inch subwoofer, and Dolby Audio processing.

According to the company, all five soundbars share the same 2.1-channel architecture and differ primarily in output power and subwoofer size.

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Flagship Model Brings 5.1 Surround Sound

The flagship Philips TAB5651/94 is a 5.1-channel home theatre system designed for users seeking a surround sound experience. The soundbar delivers up to 600W output and includes an 8-inch wired subwoofer alongside dedicated satellite speakers. It also supports Dolby Digital decoding and the same connectivity options available across the rest of the lineup.

With satellite speakers included, the TAB5651/94 is the only model in the range offering true multi-directional surround sound rather than virtual surround processing.

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Price and Availability

The entire soundbar lineup is available through Flipkart and select offline retail stores across India at the following prices: