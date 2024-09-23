sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • Tech /
  • Modi in US: Had a fruitful discussion on technology, innovation with tech CEOs, says PM Modi

Published 07:09 IST, September 23rd 2024

Modi in US: Had a fruitful discussion on technology, innovation with tech CEOs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "fruitful" roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi meets tech CEOs
PM Modi meets tech CEOs | Image: Image: PMO India/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:09 IST, September 23rd 2024