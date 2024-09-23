Published 07:09 IST, September 23rd 2024
Modi in US: Had a fruitful discussion on technology, innovation with tech CEOs, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "fruitful" roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi meets tech CEOs | Image: Image: PMO India/X
