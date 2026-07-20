Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 150W 5.1-Channel Home Theatre Launched at ₹5,999

Portronics has launched the Pure Sound Pro X2, its latest 5.1-channel home theatre system in India. The new audio system offers a total output of 150W and is designed for watching movies and live sports, listening to music and gaming.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Features

The Pure Sound Pro X2 uses a 5.1-channel audio configuration comprising a soundbar, a wired subwoofer and two satellite speakers. The system delivers a combined output of 150W, with Portronics claiming it can produce clear dialogue, detailed highs, balanced mids, and deep bass. The satellite speakers can be positioned around a TV setup to provide a more immersive surround sound experience, while the dedicated subwoofer handles lower frequencies.

The home theatre system also offers four dedicated EQ modes for different types of content. Users can choose between Music, Movie, News and Night modes to adjust the audio output depending on what they are watching or listening to.

Multiple Wired and Wireless Connectivity Options

For wireless connectivity, the Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 supports Bluetooth 5.4, allowing users to stream audio from compatible smartphones, tablets and other devices. It also offers HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity, allowing the home theatre to work with devices including smart TVs, gaming consoles, laptops and smartphones.

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The soundbar comes with onboard controls for adjusting playback and volume. Portronics also includes a wireless remote that can be used to control the volume, playback, input source and EQ modes from a distance.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Price in India

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 is priced at ₹9,999 in India. As part of a special launch offer, however, the 150W home theatre system is currently available for ₹5,999. The system is available through Portronics' online store as well as Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline retailers across the country.