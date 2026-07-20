Samsung Announces Big Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, Monitors for Students

Samsung has announced its Back to School offers in India, bringing discounts and bank benefits across a range of Galaxy AI devices. The offers are available to eligible students through the Samsung Student+ Programme and cover smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors and other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem.

Under the campaign, which follows a similar offer from Apple, students can get discounts of up to 10% on select Samsung products, along with bank offers and no-cost EMI options. The deals cover devices including the Galaxy Book6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Smart Monitor M8 and Galaxy S26 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Offer

Students purchasing the Galaxy Book 6 Pro can get benefits of up to ₹5,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, bringing its effective price down to ₹1,73,990. On top of the bank benefit, eligible buyers can get an additional student discount of up to 10% through the Samsung Student+ Programme.

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro is powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor with an NPU for AI workloads and is positioned as a productivity-focused laptop for students working on assignments, presentations and creative projects.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Offer

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is also available with bank benefits of up to ₹5,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer brings the tablet's effective price down to ₹1,17,999. Eligible students can additionally claim a discount of up to 10%.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports the S Pen, alongside Galaxy AI features aimed at tasks such as note-taking, organising coursework and creative work.

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Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Offer

Students looking to upgrade their study setup can get bank benefits of up to ₹3,000 on the Smart Monitor M8 using select bank cards. The offer brings the effective price of the monitor down to ₹46,699, while an additional student discount of up to 10% is also available to eligible buyers.

The Smart Monitor M8 comes with smart connectivity features and a built-in SlimFit Camera, allowing it to double as a display for productivity and entertainment as well as video calls.

Galaxy S26 Series Available With Student Discount

Samsung is offering a 7% student discount on the Galaxy S26 Series. Under the company's Galaxy Forever programme, the Galaxy S26 is available starting at ₹3,917 per month, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at ₹5,958 per month.

The Galaxy Forever programme allows customers to pay 50% of the price of an eligible Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus over 12 no-cost EMIs using a credit card or Samsung Finance+.

After 12 months, customers can return the smartphone under an assured 50% buyback programme and upgrade to Samsung's next Galaxy flagship. Alternatively, they can pay the remaining 50% in the 13th month and keep the device.

The programme also includes 13 months of Samsung Care+, valued at ₹13,999, with Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection and zero deductibles.

Deals Also Available on Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Buds 4 Series

Samsung's Back to School campaign also includes benefits on the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 Series and select Galaxy accessories. The company, however, has not specified the exact discounts available on these products in its announcement.

How to Get Samsung's Student Discounts

Eligible students can access the offers through the Samsung Student+ Programme. Students need to register using an email address issued by their educational institution or verify their student status through UNiDAYS.