Qubo Unveils New Security Cameras, New Dashcam, and AI-Powered Threat Detection Platform

Qubo has announced a fresh lineup of smart security products at its Connected World 2026 event, introducing AI Guard, a new artificial intelligence platform that brings proactive threat detection to its security cameras and dashcams. Alongside the AI upgrade, the Hero Group-backed brand also launched the Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear Cam), expanding its dashcam portfolio with a more affordable dual-camera option.

The company says the new products mark a shift from cameras that simply record incidents to devices designed to actively prevent them using AI-powered detection and alerts.

AI Guard Comes to Qubo Security Cameras

The biggest announcement at the event was AI Guard, Qubo's proprietary AI technology that will now be integrated into all new Qubo Security Cameras. Unlike conventional security cameras that primarily record footage for later review, AI Guard is designed to identify potential threats in real time. It can detect people and suspicious activity, trigger loud alarms automatically, securely back up footage to the cloud, and take proactive action when required.

Qubo also confirmed that AI Guard will be available on its Dashcam 4G Live, with the rest of its dashcam lineup expected to receive the technology over the coming months.

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Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K Targets Budget Buyers

Alongside AI Guard, Qubo introduced the Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear Cam). The new model is positioned as a more affordable dual-channel dashcam while retaining several of the company's premium features. It records in 2K Quad HD resolution and includes a front and rear camera setup, a supercapacitor for improved reliability in extreme temperatures, and a G-Sensor that automatically detects collisions and saves important footage.

The launch further strengthens Qubo's presence in India's rapidly growing dashcam segment, where demand has increased following insurance requirements and growing awareness around road safety.

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AI Takes Centre Stage