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  • This New Power Bank Wants to Replace Your Charger, Cables and Laptop Adapter

This New Power Bank Wants to Replace Your Charger, Cables and Laptop Adapter

With laptop charging, dual built-in cables and GaN fast charging packed into a single portable device, the latest launch reflects a growing trend in the accessories market: reducing the number of chargers and cables people need to carry every day.

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TEMPT has launched a new GaN power bank in India. | Image: TEMPT

Carrying a separate charger, charging cable and power bank may soon become unnecessary. Indian accessories brand TEMPT has launched a new high-capacity power bank that combines a 20,000mAh battery, 67W GaN fast charging and dual built-in USB-C cables into a single device, targeting users who regularly charge smartphones, tablets and even laptops on the move.

Built to Charge More Than Just Smartphones

The biggest highlight is its 67W GaN³ fast charging support. Using Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the power bank can deliver up to 67W USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 output through its USB-C port, making it capable of charging compatible laptops as well as smartphones and tablets. According to TEMPT, supported laptops can reach 50% charge in under 30 minutes, while compatible smartphones can charge up to 60% in around 15 minutes.

TEMPT's new power bank also supports PPS, Quick Charge 4.0, and Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0, automatically selecting the appropriate charging standard based on the connected device.

Two Built-In USB-C Cables

Instead of requiring users to carry charging cables separately, the power bank includes two integrated USB-C cables. Along with its USB-C and USB-A ports, the device can charge up to four devices simultaneously, making it suitable for travellers or users carrying multiple gadgets. A built-in digital display shows the remaining battery percentage, charging speed and charging status in real time.

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Designed for Travel

TEMPT says the power bank features a compact, lightweight and flight-friendly design, allowing it to fit easily inside a backpack or even a large pocket despite its 20,000mAh capacity.

For safety, it incorporates multiple charging protection technologies along with safeguards against overheating, over-voltage, over-current, overcharging, over-discharging and short circuits.

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Price and Availability

The new power bank is priced at ₹3,899 and is available now via Amazon India and TEMPT's official website.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
Published On:
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