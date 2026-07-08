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  • Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Earbuds Arrives in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Introductory Price Set at ₹12,499

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Earbuds Arrives in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Introductory Price Set at ₹12,499

With the Method 360 ANC, Skullcandy is targeting buyers looking for premium wireless earbuds that combine Bose-tuned audio, advanced noise cancellation and app-based customisation, while undercutting several flagship offerings in the premium audio segment.

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Skullcandy's new earbuds are tuned by Bose. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Skullcandy has expanded its premium audio lineup in India with the launch of the Method 360 ANC, its latest pair of true wireless earbuds developed in partnership with Bose. The earbuds combine Sound by Bose tuning with hybrid active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Bose-Tuned Audio Takes Centre Stage

The biggest highlight of the Method 360 ANC is its Sound by Bose technology. Skullcandy says the earbuds have been tuned using Bose's audio expertise to deliver a more refined listening experience while retaining the brand's signature design language.
The earbuds also feature adjustable hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a customisable Stay-Aware Mode, allowing users to choose how much outside sound they want to hear while listening to music.

Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life

Skullcandy claims the Method 360 ANC can deliver up to 40 hours of playback with the charging case when ANC is turned off. With ANC enabled, the total battery life drops to 32 hours. The company has also included Rapid Charge, which provides up to two hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Focus on Comfort and Everyday Use

The earbuds come with an all-new slider-style charging case featuring an integrated O-ring clip, while the earbuds themselves include multiple ear gels and fit fins based on licensed Bose fit technology to improve comfort and passive noise isolation.

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Other features include IPX4 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Pairing, wear detection, low-latency mode, Spotify Tap, and support for the Skull-iQ app, which allows users to customise EQ settings, controls and ANC modes.

Price and Availability

The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC is available in five colour options: Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma, and Leopard. The earbuds are priced at ₹16,999, but customers can purchase them at a special introductory price of ₹12,499 through Skullcandy India's official website and select retail stores.

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Published By:
 Shubham Verma
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