Redmi Turbo 5's Camera, Display, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi has confirmed key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 ahead of its launch in China, revealing details about the smartphone's display, battery, charging capabilities, and camera setup. The device is shaping up to be a performance-focused offering in the upper mid-range segment, with a large battery and flagship-grade hardware.

According to official teasers shared by the company, the Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The handset will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset and will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Xiaomi has also confirmed a new cooling system that it claims offers improved heat dissipation during intensive workloads such as gaming.

The smartphone will pack a 7,560mAh battery, significantly larger than what is typically seen in this segment. It will support 100W wired fast charging as well as 27W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other compatible devices using the phone.

Dual Rear Cameras, 20MP Selfie Shooter

Recent leaks and benchmark listings suggest the Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device is tipped to house a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Advertisement

The handset is also expected to run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. A Geekbench listing previously indicated the presence of up to 16GB of RAM in at least one variant.

Could Arrive Globally as a Poco Phone

Reports suggest the Redmi Turbo 5 may not launch globally under the same branding. Instead, Xiaomi could reintroduce the smartphone in international markets as the POCO X8 Pro, continuing a strategy it has followed with previous Redmi Turbo models. The company has not officially confirmed these plans. The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to debut in China later this month. The smartphone is tipped to start at around CNY 2,000 (roughly ₹24,000), positioning it against premium mid-range rivals in the market.